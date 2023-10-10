PNY is offering its best savings EVER on every kind of storage for Amazon Prime Day

Storage is a vital part of our digital lifestyle, and it comes in many different forms and for many different reasons. PNY is a major manufacturer of PC components and storage, and the computing behemoth is currently running a huge sale on a ton of storage options.

As a part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, you can enjoy the lowest prices we've ever seen on a lightning fast internal SSD, a high-capacity and high-quality microSD card, several different SD memory cards, and even some old-fashioned USB flash drives. These savings can be pretty substantial, so make sure you don't have to worry about storage for a long time with these deals.

PNY M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD 4TB | was $219.99 now $174.99 at Amazon This SSD is among the fastest you can find in its price range, and now it's even cheaper. Enjoy speeds of up to 5,000Mb/s, a 5-year limited warranty, and all the benefits a great SSD can offer, like faster load times, boot times, and application launches. Smaller sizes are also available at a great price, but the discounts aren't as good as the 4TB variant. ✅Great for: High-speed gaming, PC upgrades 👀Also see: 2TB | 1TB

PNY PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 microSD 1TB | was $124.99 now $79.99 at Amazon microSD card slots may not be as common in smartphones anymore, but they're still widely used for compact storage of media, such as videos, movies, music, and photos. A microSD card of this caliber is more than fast enough for cameras, too, supporting 4K UHD recording. ✅Great for: Media storage, video recording and photography

PNY EliteX-Pro60 UHS-II Memory Card 256GB | was $61.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Full-sized memory cards offer even greater speeds over microSD, and are perfect for professional videographers and photographers that need excellent speeds and reliability. Compatible with a vast array of DSLR, mirrorless, and pro video cameras. ✅Great for: Professional videography and photography 💰Price check: $39.99 at B&H Photo

PNY Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 64GB 3-pack | was $24.99 now $17.79 at Amazon This is an excellent deal for enthusiast photographers and videographers that need a lot of reliable storage for a great price. It's not the fastest memory card around, but it's still great for 4K recording, burst HD photography, and content transfers to and from your computer. ✅Great for: Enthusiast videography and photography, content transfers

PNY Turbo Attaché 3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive 256GB 2-pack | was $35.99 now $22.99 at Amazon You can never go wrong with the classic, dependable USB flash drive, which is an excellent solution for portable storage, whether you need to take content on-the-go or store a backup in a safe space. This gives you a combined 512GB of fast, safe storage. ✅Great for: Portable storage, safely storing data backups

PNY is a very well-known brand in the custom PC-building community. After all, the company doesn't just make some of the best PC SSDs, it also designs graphics cards, RAM, and much more. There are a lot of ways to make your gaming PC better with PNY products, or just to improve your digital life in general with some of the products discounted above.

While PNY storage is available at great prices at a variety of sizes, the specific deals above are the very best we've ever seen for those variants. If you need 4TB of incredibly fast SSD storage for your PC, there's no better time to make it happen. In fact, those building their own custom gaming PC would do well to include that PNY SSD on their list. It'll give you plenty of space and even more speed to play all the best PC games at the highest settings.

Storage is made easier with PNY's SD cards and USB flash drives, especially if you're a mobile photographer or videographer that needs fantastic speeds for recording and transferring, as well as impeccable reliability in every condition to ensure you never lose your data.

If you're more looking to fulfil your Xbox storage needs, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days also has you covered there with fantastic savings on Xbox SSDs and expansion cards. Be sure to stay tuned into Windows Central's Amazon Prime Days live coverage for all the latest and greatest deals you should be taking advantage of.

