The Alienware wireless mouse and keyboard duo that knocked Razer off my desk is enjoying a rare discount

I won't hesitate to admit that Razer has more or less dominated my PC gaming setup for a couple years now. The hardware monolith has been consistently putting out incredible peripherals since I began testing products at Windows Central, and a plethora of companies tried and failed to usurp Razer on my desk. That is, until Alienware effectively overhauled its high-end gaming accessories with the new Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and Keyboard duo, which I'm using right now to type this article.

These accessories are beautiful, reliable, and oh-so smooth to use. And, for a limited time, they're enjoying a relatively rare discount straight from Dell. You can pick up the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for just $119.99 at Dell and the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard for just $149.99 at Dell, with both being available in black and white. Genuinely, this is a deal worth taking advantage of.

Still my personal picks months later

Alienware accessories I had reviewed in the past failed to properly impress me, so I'll be honest and admit that I didn't have much hope for the Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and Keyboard set when Alienware first shared them with me. After getting them on my desk, though, I fell in love. It can't be overstated just how much of an improvement Alienware made in a single generation, crafting refined, premium, and performant peripherals for the competitive gamers.

In my Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse review, I praised it for its incredibly comfortable and high-quality ambidextrous design, the physics-defying smoothness of its glide, and its flawless wireless performance. Overall, it's just a fantastic mouse both for gaming and general use, with my main criticisms being that it's quite expensive for a mouse and it lacks the Bluetooth connectivity option of its keyboard sibling. Being discounted to $119.99 at Dell helps take the edge off that price, though, and you can pick up this brilliant mouse in both black and white.

I was just as impressed in my Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard review, though, with Alienware properly blowing me away with its compact, 75% wireless gaming keyboard. Phenomenal design with class-leading per-key RGB lighting and flawless build quality, wonderful quality-of-life features like swappable keycaps and switches, tri-mode connectivity with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless options, and a comfortable layout with supremely responsive keys... Need I say more? Saving $50 and getting this keyboard for $149.99 at Dell (in both black or white) is a deal I'll recommend all day.

Razer still occupies several spots on my desk, but for the time being Alienware is the company I trust for my mouse and keyboard. That's high praise indeed for just how far Alienware has come in a short time, as these are some of the best PC gaming accessories you can buy. It's absolutely worth taking advantage of this deal and adding these peripherals to your setup, as you won't be disappointed by the performance or quality of either.