The Alienware wireless mouse and keyboard duo that knocked Razer off my desk is enjoying a rare discount
You can upgrade your mouse and keyboard in both black and white with this sweet deal on two amazing Alienware peripherals.
I won't hesitate to admit that Razer has more or less dominated my PC gaming setup for a couple years now. The hardware monolith has been consistently putting out incredible peripherals since I began testing products at Windows Central, and a plethora of companies tried and failed to usurp Razer on my desk. That is, until Alienware effectively overhauled its high-end gaming accessories with the new Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and Keyboard duo, which I'm using right now to type this article.
These accessories are beautiful, reliable, and oh-so smooth to use. And, for a limited time, they're enjoying a relatively rare discount straight from Dell. You can pick up the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for just $119.99 at Dell and the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard for just $149.99 at Dell, with both being available in black and white. Genuinely, this is a deal worth taking advantage of.
Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | was $149.99 now $119.99 at Dell
This ambidextrous, high-performance wireless gaming mouse is one of the smoothest and most comfortable to ever grace my desk, with incredible battery life and impeccable performance. It's a genuinely fantastic wireless mouse that competes with the best from Razer.
Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard | was $199.99 now $149.99 at Dell
This is a premium, compact 75% keyboard with phenomenal style and wonderful build quality, and it's genuinely fun to use thanks to its responsive keys and flawless performance. It's also versatile, with three different ways to connect to your devices.
✅Perfect for: Those who want class-leading, premium wireless gaming peripherals that look and work incredible when paired together.
❌Avoid if: You're looking to save as much money as possible. This is a great deal for what you're getting, but these are premium products and you're paying extra for the luxury of wireless.
💰Price check: Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $149.99 at Best Buy | Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard for $199.99 at Best Buy
🔍Our reviews: Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse review — The smoothest mouse I've ever used | Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard review — Alienware is starting to get REALLY good at this
❓Why Dell? Dell is a trusted retailer for all manner of products, not just its own. You get free (often two-day shipping), there are accessible interest-free financing options, you can sign-up for the free Dell Rewards program to go toward future purchases, and there's a 30-day return window to try out every product before committing.
Still my personal picks months later
Alienware accessories I had reviewed in the past failed to properly impress me, so I'll be honest and admit that I didn't have much hope for the Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse and Keyboard set when Alienware first shared them with me. After getting them on my desk, though, I fell in love. It can't be overstated just how much of an improvement Alienware made in a single generation, crafting refined, premium, and performant peripherals for the competitive gamers.
In my Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse review, I praised it for its incredibly comfortable and high-quality ambidextrous design, the physics-defying smoothness of its glide, and its flawless wireless performance. Overall, it's just a fantastic mouse both for gaming and general use, with my main criticisms being that it's quite expensive for a mouse and it lacks the Bluetooth connectivity option of its keyboard sibling. Being discounted to $119.99 at Dell helps take the edge off that price, though, and you can pick up this brilliant mouse in both black and white.
I was just as impressed in my Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard review, though, with Alienware properly blowing me away with its compact, 75% wireless gaming keyboard. Phenomenal design with class-leading per-key RGB lighting and flawless build quality, wonderful quality-of-life features like swappable keycaps and switches, tri-mode connectivity with both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless options, and a comfortable layout with supremely responsive keys... Need I say more? Saving $50 and getting this keyboard for $149.99 at Dell (in both black or white) is a deal I'll recommend all day.
Razer still occupies several spots on my desk, but for the time being Alienware is the company I trust for my mouse and keyboard. That's high praise indeed for just how far Alienware has come in a short time, as these are some of the best PC gaming accessories you can buy. It's absolutely worth taking advantage of this deal and adding these peripherals to your setup, as you won't be disappointed by the performance or quality of either.
