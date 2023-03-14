This discounted Xbox Controller is for 'Adults Only,' apparently

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the preferred gamepad of many. Its refined design and ergonomics make it comfortable to use and easy to recommend. Right now, you can get a Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 through Walmart. Normally, the controller costs $60.

For some reason, Walmart lists the controller as for "Adults Only."

What makes an "Adults Only" Xbox Controller? Likely nothing. Walmart appears to have incorrectly ticked a box that adds an "Adults Only" label to the controller listing. The discounted Xbox Wireless Controller is the same one you'd get from other retailers. In fact, Microsoft has an almost identical discount that brings the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller to $40 right now.

It's safe to say that the current discounted Xbox Wireless Controller at Walmart is ok for all ages, assuming that it's used to play age-appropriate titles.

Xbox Wireless Controller This controller builds on years of refinement from Microsoft to deliver an excellent gaming experience. Many rate the Xbox Wireless Controller as the best and most comfortable style of controller for gaming. The Carbon Black Model has the largest discount at the moment, but there are deals on other colors as well. From $60 $39 at Walmart | From $60 $40 at Microsoft

Walmart's listing for the discounted Xbox Wireless Controller mistakenly labels the accessory as for "Adults Only." (Image credit: Future)

Most importantly, the discount saves you $20 on what is arguably the best Xbox controller on the market. As an added bonus, the Xbox Wireless Controller supports Bluetooth and makes a great accessory for PC games as well.

The largest discount is on the Carbon Black version of the controller, but you can also save money on models in other colors, including red, white, and blue. The newly announced Velocity Green controller is still full price, but that's to be expected.

If you're looking for a deal on a more premium accessory, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is still on sale for $110, which is 15% off.