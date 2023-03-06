Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 'Core' discounted to its lowest price ever

Microsoft makes a variety of Xbox controllers, ranging from the standard accessory that ships with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Sitting in the middle is the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core. That controller lacks some of the premium features of its expensive sibling but it is still fully configurable, including support for trigger locks and joystick tension control.

Normally, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core costs $130 but right now you can pick one up for $110 through Amazon. The Microsoft Store also has a discount on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, though it's slightly smaller, bringing the price down to $115.

You can lock the triggers of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core into three different stages. The controller also supports adjusting the tension of its joysticks to fit different titles.

The built-in battery of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 can last over 40 hours. It's also arguably more convenient to charge than the standard Xbox controller, since the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 works with a USB-C braided cable that comes in the box rather than relying on batteries.

Support for three profiles allows you to map the controller multiple ways for different types of games.

The controller itself looks similar to the best Xbox controllers, but it has rubber grips that make it easier to hold.

In our Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core review, our Managing Editor Jez Corden praised the controller, though he included caveats. Paddles are not included with the controller, which is unfortunate. Additionally, past Xbox Elite controllers have had durability issues, though it's not clear if those problems extend to this particular controller.