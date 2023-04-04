This is your 'last chance' to save up to 40% on these Razer gaming mice

Razer has a "last chance" sale going on right now that discounts laptops, keyboards, mice, and accessories. Razer slashed $1,000 off the Blade 14 laptop, and it also has some excellent deals on gaming mice.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is down to $80, which is 38% off its normal price. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is 40% off, marking it down to $90. Both of those deals are for just the mice on their own, so no charging dock.

The Basilisk Ultimate and the Viper Ultimate are older gaming mice at this point, both having launched in 2019. They've since been succeeded by newer versions. But make no mistake, both accessories are still solid.

Razer holds five out of the six spots on our list of the best gaming mice. The company has made impressive mice for years, including the Basilisk Ultimate and the Viper Ultimate

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate | $130 $80 (opens in new tab) When the Razer Viper Ultimate launched it was one of the best gaming mice on the market. It's aged well since coming out in 2019. The Viper Ultimate features HyperSpeed Wireless technology, a Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor, and Razer Optical Mouse switch.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate | $150 $90 (opens in new tab) This gaming mouse features 11 programmable buttons and 14 customizable Razer Chrome Lighting Zones. It also features Razer HyperSpeed technology.

A 4.5 out of 5 and a lengthy list of praise filled out Razer Viper Ultimate review. The gaming mouse earned high marks for its lightweight design, 20,000 DPI optical sensor, and the fact that it's made for right-handed or left-handed use. The Viper Ultimate compared favorably against its wired sibling as well, with our Richard Devine stating that the wireless version had "Indistinguishable performance from the wired version."

The only negative of the Viper Ultimate back then was its price but that's not a factor anymore, thanks to the current deal.

The Basilisk Ultimate was also the first of its respective lineup to be wireless. Its Razer Hyperspeed wireless connection made its performance roughly identical to its wired counterpart. The mouse also features onboard DPI storage, Razer Optical Mouse switches for ultra-fast response, and a Focus+ Optical Sensor that has a DPI of 20,000.