Diablo 4: How to complete the Secret of the Spring quest

Diablo 4 has arrived, finally, after those sweet tastes of the open betas we have the full game! We've already gone hands-on in our review of the demonic aRPG so can help you with those head-scratching moments during the campaign, such as this Secret of the Spring quest.



How do I complete the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4?

Most quests in the game give you a clear quest marker and indicator of what you need to do to complete them, but Secret of the Spring just leads you a body of water and gives you a riddle to solve.



The quest is found in the Fractured Peaks in Act 1 of Diablo 4, specifically the Kylslik Plateau. Next to the Forsaken Quarry dungeon, you'll find a ladder, and upon climbing it a Discarded Note. The note contains a not so helpful riddle:



"Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace, patience rewarded by nature's own grace"





Make your way to the area marked on the map, to an ominous body of water. The quest doesn't update with any further instructions it simply asks you to solve the riddle.



If you've already read our guide on how to use emotes in Diablo 4, the answer has been with you all along.

If you don't have the 'Wait' emote equipped to your emote wheel, press customize to access the options and equip it. (Image credit: IcyBaron on Youtube)

You may have already used emotes, to pray at certain altars to receive rewards. The emote wheel is also the answer to this riddle, to show your 'patience' you simply need to access your emotes and select 'Wait'.



Here's how:

If playing with mouse and keyboard, tap E to open the emote wheel.

to open the emote wheel. If playing with controller, press Up on the D-pad.

on the D-pad. If you do not have the 'Wait' emote equipped, simply tap 'Customize' to select it from the menu and equip to your emote wheel. Save changes.

emote equipped, simply tap to select it from the menu and equip to your emote wheel. Save changes. Click "Wait" .

. Profit!

Considering the riddle is all about patience, you won't actually need much of it, as selecting the correct emote rewards you with a loot chest instantly.



Enjoy the rewards for your patience, and open the chest to receive your loot!



Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with Early Access available to fans that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.