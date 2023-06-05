Does Diablo 4 have mouse and keyboard support on Xbox consoles? Unfortunately, Diablo 4 does not have native mouse and keyboard support on Xbox, so console players will have to use a controller for the time being, unless something changes in the future.

If you're looking to play Blizzard Entertainment's latest action role-playing game with a mouse and keyboard, you'll want to grab the PC version.

Diablo 4 is available now, and while the game can be played across a variety of modern consoles and Windows PC hardware, where you choose to play it will determine your options for how you can play it. As of right now, Diablo 4 does not have mouse and keyboard support on Xbox or PlayStation consoles. This means if you grab the game on a console, you'll have to play with a compatible controller.

By contrast, players on PC can enjoy Diablo 4 through mouse and keyboard or with a controller, meaning you've got more options if you've got the right hardware.

If using a mouse and keyboard (or at least having the option and flexibility of doing so) is extremely important to you, then adjust where you purchase the game accordingly.

It's also important to keep in mind that Diablo 4 supports full cross-play and cross-progression, meaning that any progress you make is automatically transferred over to a new platform, regardless of where you choose to play the game. While not recommended (since you'd have to buy three copies) you could in theory bounce between the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC versions of Diablo 4 all while keeping the same characters going.



Diablo 4 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

Diablo 4



Jump into Diablo 4 enjoy it at a high framerate on Microsoft's latest gaming consoles. Right now though, you'll have to use a controller in order to play it.



Buy from: Amazon | Xbox | Best Buy| Battle.net (PC)