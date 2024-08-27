Does Star Wars Outlaws have multiplayer? No, Star Wars Outlaws does not have any multiplayer component whatsoever. However, it's not impossible that one could be added down the line if there's a strong demand for it, as Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment haven't directly shot down the possibility.

Star Wars Outlaws is strictly single player

There's just a few days left until the official Star Wars Outlaws release date, on which fans will finally get access to the highly anticipated open world action/adventure game. Unlike most titles set in the galaxy far, far away, Outlaws stands out for its focus on the universe's shady underworld and the powerful crime syndicates that operate in its shadows. Over the course of its expansive storyline, you'll fill the boots of scoundrel Kay Vess as she explores the galaxy with her trusty critter companion Nix and ND-5, her trench coat-wearing commando droid partner in crime.

Offering players plenty of chances to get mixed up in action-packed battles, explosive dogfights, tense stealth missions, and exploratory expeditions, Star Wars Outlaws looks to be one of the best Star Wars games in years — something that's only been reinforced by its favorable review scores. Whether or not it has multiplayer, though, is something that fans have been wondering for quite a while, especially since ND-5 looks like he'd be a blast to play as in co-op.

Unfortunately for multiplayer hopefuls, however, it's now been confirmed by reviews that Star Wars Outlaws doesn't have any kind of multiplayer component whatsoever. That means there's no way to play with friends cooperatively, and there's not a PvP mode, either. Notably, this lines up with a comment game director Mathias Karlson made in an interview with Eurogamer last year: "We're super focused on delivering a single-player experience."

Will Star Wars Outlaws get multiplayer?

Something important to highlight is that while Star Wars Outlaws doesn't have multiplayer now, there hasn't been any hard confirmation that the game will never or can't get a mode at some point in the future. Theoretically, Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment could add something like co-op to Outlaws in DLC or a free update, and may even do so if there's a strong enough demand for it.

With that said, it's also important to note that there haven't been any announced plans for this at the time of writing, so multiplayer isn't something I would expect. All I'm saying is that the door doesn't seem to be completely closed, which is good news in and of itself for folks hoping to journey across the galaxy with a player two.

Even if Star Wars Outlaws never gets multiplayer, there are a handful of other great modern Star Wars games available that do feature it prominently — and all of them have incredibly low barriers to entry. Thanks to CDKeys deals (read our CDKeys FAQ for more on the retailer), Star Wars Battlefront II is just $9.09 on PC and $14.59 on Xbox, and it's the perfect shooter to play if you like the sound of large-scale Battlefield-style Star Wars battles. Interested in tense spaceship dogfighting? Check out Star Wars Squadrons, which is $4.59 on PC and $11.89 on Xbox. For the MMO crowd, there's also the popular and free-to-play Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Star Wars Outlaws is headed to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 later this week on August 30, and will surely be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you're a huge Star Wars fan. Prices for editions of the game start at $69.99, though you also have the option of checking it out through Ubisoft+ Premium if you're a PC player.