Sometimes you need a total makeover.

Even with a character creator as powerful as the one in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, it's possible to make mistakes or realize you want to go for a different look. Fortunately, long gone are the days where making a mistake or 10 in the Dragon Age character creation process meant you were condemned to a playthrough with the Missing Link as your avatar.

Changing your character's appearance after you've started the game is now a fairly common feature in most big role-playing games, and BioWare's latest fantasy title is no exception. Just as important is the ability to change how your style looks in action while still using the best gear, making a transmog system extremely beneficial. Here's how to change your appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard — How to change your appearance

How to change your appearance

The Mirror of Transformation has been liberated from Xenon the Antiquarian. (Image credit: Windows Central)

After you've customized your player character Rook, choosing one of four races, three classes, and a starting faction, you'll be set loose into the game. From here, you won't be able to change your character's appearance for a brief amount of time. You need to complete the game's prologue section, playing through the point where you arrive at the Lighthouse for the first time.

The Lighthouse is your home base in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as it's where you'll have conversations with your companions, pursuing romance and discussing plans for stopping the returned elven gods. It's also where you can change your appearance.

Simply navigate to the upper floor of the main hallway, then head into the same room where Varric is resting. From there, interact with the Mirror of Transformation and you'll be able to change how you look. It's important to note that you can cannot change your race or class here, you're only adjusting your character's look.

How to transmog your equipment

Dust off your duds at the wardrobe. (Image credit: Windows Central)

You aren't just limited to altering your character's physical appearance in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, as you can also completely transmog your equipment. This way, you can make your gear look a certain way while reaping the benefits of new armor and weapons.

In order to transmog your gear, you'll need to head to the Wardrobe in your room at the Lighthouse. Interact with the Wardrobe, and you'll be able to apply any appearances you've found, bought, or otherwise earned to both Room and the cast of companions. Rook naturally has far more options to choose from, but you can still adjust the appearances of everybody's weapons and armor. This is also where you'll find any promotional appearances, such as the ever-iconic Blood Dragon Armor.

Take a look at the options you've earned so far in the Wardrobe. (Image credit: Windows Central)

