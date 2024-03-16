Every Fallout game goes on sale for unbeatable rock bottom prices ahead of the Amazon TV show's release date

The post-apocalyptic Fallout franchise is one of the most popular roleplaying game (RPG) properties of all time, and like several other colossal video game series, it's being adapted into a television show. Collaborating with its primary developer and steward Bethesda, Amazon is set to premiere the Fallout show's opening season in just under a month on April 11.

Hype for the production has undoubtedly drawn many newcomers to check out what one of the best PC game franchises is all about — and thanks to some incredible new deals, jumping into its games has never been easier. That's because for a limited time, every single Fallout game is on sale for up to a massive 79% off on PC. Heavy discounts are available when buying them from Steam directly, though you'll actually find the best prices on the retail site GreenManGaming (it sells Steam keys provided by game publishers).

Fallout Classics Collection | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-classics-collection%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $19.99 $4.25 at GMG (Steam) With this bundle, you can play the first two fan-favorite Fallout RPGs from the '90s that started it all, along with the strategy game spinoff Fallout Tactics. Unlike later games in the series, these are 2D and feature an isometric perspective, making them stand out quite a bit compared to the more modern titles. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-a-post-nuclear-role-playing-game%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 1 ($2.13) | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-2-a-post-nuclear-role-playing-game%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 2 ($2.13) | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-tactics-brotherhood-of-steel%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel ($2.13)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-3-game-of-the-year-edition%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $19.99 $5.61 at GMG (Steam) Interplay Entertainment sold Fallout to Bethesda in 2007, and a year later, its new developer released Fallout 3 — the first 3D entry in the series, and also the first game to take place on the eastern coast of the United States (specifically near and in the ruins of Washington D.C.). This edition of it includes all five of its DLC add-ons. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-3%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 3 ($2.13)

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-new-vegas-ultimate-edition%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $19.99 $5.61 at GMG (Steam) Legendary RPG developer Obsidian Entertainment got a chance to make a Fallout game, and created Fallout: New Vegas — an experience often regarded as the best in the series. Taking players back to the west and into the Mojave Wasteland, New Vegas followed up on plot threads from Fallout 2 while introducing a brand new story centered around Las Vegas. The Ultimate Edition gives you all five of its DLC expansions as well as the base game. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-new-vegas%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout: New Vegas ($2.13)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-4-goty-edition-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $39.99 $8.50 at GMG (Steam) Bethesda's second game in the franchise was Fallout 4, which brought fans to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Despite missing some of the deeper RPG elements that players had come to expect, Fallout 4 has some great combat mechanics, worldbuilding, and a very popular base-building system. It's also an amazing foundation for mods, if you're into that. This edition includes all DLC. Also see: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-4%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com"">Fallout 4 ($5.61)

Fallout 4 VR | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-4-vr%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $59.99 $12.75 at GMG (Steam) If you've got a virtual reality setup, you can use it to play Fallout 4 with this special version of the game. While the normal game's DLCs aren't officially compatible with the VR edition, there are ways to copy them over (some crashes may occur, though). Notably, the VR version also has full mod support, which is nice.

Fallout 76 | <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Ffallout-76-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.com""> $39.99 $8.50 at GMG (Steam) Though it was met with fierce criticism when it launched in 2018, Bethesda's multiplayer-focused MMO Fallout 76 has grown into quite an enjoyable game over the years. Steadily, its developers have brought more and more RPG elements to this Appalachian adventure, along with new questlines, gear, and more.

All the games that are marked down right now include Interplay Entertainment's original isometric CRPGs Fallout and Fallout 2, the studio's turn-based strategy offshoot Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, Obsidian Entertainment's Fallout: New Vegas, and Bethesda's Fallout 3, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. The special VR version of Fallout 4 is on sale, too.

It's worth noting that with the exception of Fallout 4 VR, all of these games are playable on PC through the PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tiers of Xbox Game Pass, which is Microsoft's all-you-can-eat gaming subscription service. With Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can also play New Vegas, 3, 4, and 76 on Xbox; if you're interested in getting into Fallout but have Microsoft's console instead of a gaming PC, trying out the series that way is what I'd recommend. Just keep in mind that Interplay's isometric games are exclusive to PC, though they can run on any modern computer, for gaming or otherwise.

If you do have a decently powerful PC rig but you're more of a collector, it's also worth keeping this new Bethesda Fallout collection in mind. It's slated to release on April 11 — the same day all eight episodes of Fallout Season 1 will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video — and includes all of the games listed here sans Fallout 4 VR, along with a mini-nuke collectible and seven Vault Boy S.P.E.C.I.A.L. cards. It's $60, which is almost a full $30 pricier than it'd be to buy each of its included games at their current individual discounts, but the extra goodies are pretty sweet. And notably, once the deals go away, this collection will become the cheapest way to permanently own every Fallout title.

Speaking of that, the Bethesda Spring Sale on Steam that kicked off these deals in the first place is scheduled to end on March 21. It's unclear if this is when we'll see GreenManGaming's markdowns end, too, though I wouldn't wait to find out. Take advantage of them now, because there may never be better Fallout discounts available.