Forza Horizon 5 focuses on the cars we actually drive with four high-performance dailies in the latest update

It's that time again — Xbox's flagship open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, is getting another update with new content.

The "High-Performance Dailies" update focuses on new cars everyday people can actually own and drive, but can still dominate the track.

Four new asphalt race routes are also being permanently added to the game with this update.

It's a more minor content update, but it's available starting today with the Festival Playlist kicking off later this week.

A new month, a new Forza Horizon 5 update. Playground Games has dropped everything we need to know about High-Performance Dailies, the latest content update injecting fresh cars into everyone's favorite open-world racing game on Xbox and PC. As the name suggests, this update doesn't feature any supercars or unobtainable legends. Instead, FH5 is adding modern cars that everyday people can actually buy, drive, and race.

You can check out the latest Let's Go! stream from Playground Games to get a walkthrough, but I'll include all the information you could possibly need on Forza Horizon 5: High-Performance Dailies below so you don't miss a thing. What should you expect? New cars, new races, new Festival Playlist challenges.

Four new cars. As always, let's start with the newest additions to the ever-growing Forza Horizon 5 car list. The new arrivals are modest this time around, as there's just four Festival Playlist reward cars and no new Car Packs or DLC. Still, all of these cars are modern and driven by thousands of people in the real world. 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat 2022 Ford Focus ST 2023 Ford Fiesta ST 2023 Toyota Camry TRD

Forza Horizon 5 is giving players new ways to test their latest rides with four permanent race route additions to the game. These are all asphalt sprints, and will be available in Horizon Open and Horizon Rivals from Aug. 13 and in the open world from Aug. 15. Another Collectible and Outfit. The list of extras is short in this update, but it's not nonexistent. We're getting: The Business Suit Tank Collectible to discover and smash in the open world The new Artist Outfit to unlock through the Festival Playlist

The list of extras is short in this update, but it's not nonexistent. We're getting: A refreshed Festival Playlist. It should come as no surprise that the High-Performance Dailies update also comes with a new Festival Playlist complete with matching challenges and races, including some for the Back to School season. It's here you'll earn your new cars.

Playground Games is also including a fresh batch of bug fixes and improvements, but there's not much here to write home about unless there's a specific car fix you've been waiting for. You can check out the full changelog at Forza.net for that small list.

Even better, the Forza Horizon 5: High-Performance Dailies update is rolling out today for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The new Toyota Camry looks awesome, and the high-performance model is now in Forza Horizon 5. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Look, I love being able to sit behind the wheel of a multi-million dollar supercar and race across Mexico at 200+ MPH, but I also fully understand the hordes of people that desperately want more "regular" cars in Forza. This update is people for those players, as it includes four cars that aren't only new (as in, released in the last few years), but are also reasonably obtainable by ordinary people.

They don't sacrifice on performance, however. These are the high-performance variants of these cars, including the sweet new 2023 Toyota Camry TRD sports sedan with a 3.5L V6, improved suspension, and lots of aero. I know plenty of people will jump on customizing a new Ford Focus St for rally racing, too, and the Dodge Durango SRT is a ton of fun when transformed into a ridiculous off-roading monster.

It's a good follow-up to the last Forza Horizon 5 update that added a coffee shop for car meets, and continues FH5's trend of being one of the best Xbox racing games you can play.

Playground Games finished things off by teasing the next Forza Horizon 5 update, Hidden Horizons. There will be a new game mode, more reward cars, an update to the Evolving World with the Stadium Maze, and the return of Pathfinder. Look forward to it!