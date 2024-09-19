God of War Ragnarök's PC release is here with a sweet launch deal, so why not play the game that almost stole Elden Ring's GOTY crown?

If you're a PC gamer who enjoys playing Sony's various first-party PlayStation titles, the last few years have been very bountiful for you. Everything from recent games like Helldivers 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Horizon Forbidden West to some older classics like Until Dawn, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and God of War have either launched on Windows PC or come to it in time, and now, what is arguably the biggest PlayStation console exclusive has made it to the platform as well: God of War Ragnarök, the 2022 follow-up to Santa Monica Studio's first hit from 2018.

With a "Universal Acclaim" score of 94/100 on Metacritic and 15 million units sold as of November 2023, the action-adventure sequel is widely considered to be one of the best games of 2022, so it's not surprising that there's a ton of fanfare around its debut on PC and Steam. What is surprising, though, is that it's already discounted thanks to an awesome deal that reduces its price from $59.99 to $51.89 at CDKeys — a full 13% markdown. There's also a similar offer for the $69.99 Deluxe Edition that knocks it down to $61.19 at CDKeys.

God of War RagnarÃ¶k - Launch Trailer | PC Games - YouTube Watch On

The wait for God of War Ragnarök's PC release has been a long one, but at long last, it's finally here — and when you consider that this is the game that nearly stole Game of the Year away from FromSoftware's explosively popular Elden Ring, the fact that it's already shot to the top of Steam's Top Sellers list isn't exactly shocking. Much like the 2018 game before it, Ragnarök is often thought of as one of the best action-adventure games ever developed, and a must-play for fans of the third-person story-rich experiences that the developers under the PlayStation Studios banner excel at crafting.

Set three years after Santa Monica Studio's first God of War, Ragnarök follows series protagonist Kratos and his son Atreus as they weather the bone-chilling cold of Fimbulvetr. Over the course of the story, the pair encounter several gods and deities from the Norse pantheon and are driven to search for the Norse god of war Týr. The adventure takes players all across the Nine Realms and heavily emphasizes action combat, though the game's focus on narrative and character development shines through with frequent dialogue and bespoke cinematic cutscenes.

Compared to the previous God of War, Ragnarök is a much larger game in just about every respect, with everything from chapter size and side content to the combat system and character cast expanded significantly. Some argue this makes the sequel feel a bit less focused and refined than the first game, though others assert that the grander narrative stakes and extra gameplay variety more than makes up for that. Notably, the journey got even bigger with the addition of the free Valhalla DLC in late 2023 that implemented additional story content, highly replayable randomly generated combat encounters, and more.

Kratos views a towering statue of a valkyrie in God of War: Ragnarök. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The PC port of God of War Ragnarök was put together by Jetpack Interactive, a team that partnered with Santa Monica Studio to bring the first game to the platform and also worked with the developer directly on the PS5 version of the title. So far, reviews indicate that it runs well, provided you have strong enough hardware for it; those who aren't sure if they do should review the official God of War Ragnarök PC requirements.

Ultimately, the arrival of God of War Ragnarök on Steam is incredibly exciting, and it's arguably the largest addition to the growing list of PlayStation games on PC yet. Without a doubt, it will quickly become one of the best PC games you can play right now — and if you're planning on jumping into the award-winning experience, there's no reason not to take advantage of these helpful CDKeys deals on it.

