Grab this INSANE deal on one of the absolute best Xbox headsets while you still can
A headset made for dreaming
The fall and holiday season is approaching for gaming, and you might be finding yourself in need of something more. Maybe a new controller to spice things up? Perhaps your headset is out of date, or you're looking for something wireless? Look no further!
Introducing the LS35X from Lucid Sound. Our own Jez Corden reviewed it back in 2018. It still remains our top headset recommendation for Xbox gamers as of 2023. A few years after launch, the LucidSound LS35X is still our go-to recommendation for the vast majority of Xbox gamers due to its comfort, price, general quality, and ease of use. It really is the headset to get.
LucidSound LS35X | W̶a̶s̶ ̶$̶1̶7̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ Now $46.98
The LS35X nails design so succinctly, it's hard to find anything to complain about. Utilizing dark materials throughout, the LS35X sports a familiar design for anyone following LucidSound's design conventions over the years. Metal connectors give a sense of robustness missing from all-plastic competitors, and the on-ear dials and controls are intuitive and responsive, giving you access to volume, power, and sound mix at your fingertips.
|Category
|Spec
|Frequency response
|20Hz to 20kHz
|Speaker size
|50mm
|Connection
|Xbox Wireless protocol, 3.5mm jack
|Compatibility
|Xbox One, PCs with Xbox Wireless, other devices via 3.5mm
|Features
|Mic monitoring, on-ear controls, detachable mic, included carry case
|Battery life
|Up to 15 hours
|Weight
|396g
At $47, this is an absolute steal, especially given the enormous discount. Having used wired headsets for as long as I can remember, I've been looking for a wireless one to have a more relaxing experience. I know I'm picking one up for myself and my wife as soon as she tells me it's okay!
Michael has been gaming since he was five when his mother first bought a Super Nintendo from Blockbuster. Having written for a now-defunct website in the past, he's joined Windows Central as a contributor to spreading his 30+ years of love for gaming with everyone he can. His favorites include Red Dead Redemption, all the way to the controversial Dark Souls 2.