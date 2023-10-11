Grab three big Assassin's Creed games for under $25 each this Amazon Prime Day

There aren't many franchises that can take you through countless moments in history, seeing iconic places around the world and historical figures. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series is one of the few that can, and with a new entry in the storied saga now available, it's a great time to grab some discounted games you might have missed.

That's especially true considering it's Amazon Prime Day-er, excuse me, Amazon Big Deals day, so we have no way of knowing when copies will run out due to this many people buying online right now. The big game that you really should grab is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which is on sale for almost half its usual price. That's dozens upon dozens of hours of gameplay for well below the price of a new game.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | was $39.99 now $24.90 at Amazon Become Eivor, a Viking leader who is destined for something greater than they could have imagined. Fight across Norway, Saxon-held lands, and more as you uncover ancient mysteries and lead war parties to greatness. ✅Good for: People who like sneaky stealth games. And Vikings, definitely Vikings. 💰Price check: $39.99 at Best Buy

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is also the game in this list that is by far the most likely to go back up in price before long, so don't hesitate and buy it quickly. Set before the original Assassin's Creed, Valhalla tells the tale of Eivor, a Viking who has a huge role to play in the wars against Saxon-held England and much, much more.

If you're looking for a different kind of Assassin's Creed vibe, Odyssey and Origins are well below $25 right now. These games are set in Ancient Greece and Egypt, respectively, and together they tell the story of how the Assassins were founded, as well as the mysterious Order of the Ancients.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | $19.99 at Best Buy Choose a Spartan warrior, Alexios or Kassandra, and build fame as a mercenary in Greece. Sparta and Athens war, but there's more going on in the background... Price check: $23.99 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Origins | $18.96 at Amazon The order of Assassins are born in Assassin's Creed: Origins, which follows the Medjay Bayek as he tries to untangle a dangerous plot in the days of Cleopatra. Price check: $19.99 at Best Buy

This is a great time to get caught up on the history of Assassin's Creed, since Assassin's Creed Mirage is now available. This game is much smaller compared to the three huge titles listed above, as Mirage removes a lot of the RPG elements and hearkens back to the original experience.

In our review of Assassin's Creed Mirage, staff writer Rebecca Spear wrote that "If you're new to Assassin's Creed or are already a fan of the series, you should check this game out as it provides a satisfying experience, even if it's similar to the games that came before it. It just manages to do this without stretching on for too long."