Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox Game Pass? Star Wars Outlaws won't be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, but there's always a chance it could come to the service in the future. It will, however, be playable day one through Ubisoft's own Ubisoft+ Premium subscription service on Xbox and Windows PC.

Not on Game Pass at launch, but maybe one day

New Star Wars games are always a big event — after all, it is one of the world's most popular fiction franchises — but that applies to Star Wars Outlaws with a far more literal meaning than it does for most titles. Marketed by publisher Ubisoft as the "first-ever open world Star Wars game," it looks to be the biggest game set in a galaxy far, far away yet, and also one of the biggest new games coming in 2024. Scheduled to launch on August 30, it will put players in the boots of smuggler Kay Vess as she adventures through the Galactic Empire-controlled galaxy with her critter companion Nix.

Our in-depth Star Wars Outlaws FAQ provides a comprehensive overview of everything you could want to know about the game, but there's one question lots of Xbox and PC gamers are asking in particular: will Star Wars Outlaws be on Xbox Game Pass? Microsoft's buffet-style subscription service gives players on these platforms access to hundreds of games in exchange for a monthly free, and it's an attractive and affordable option to play new games if they launch on it day one.

Unfortunately, Star Wars Outlaws will not be on Xbox Game Pass on day one, so Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate players won't be able to play it through the service. There's always a chance it could come to Game Pass at a later date, but I find the possibility of that unlikely since it's actually coming to a different service...

Star Wars Outlaws will be playable on Ubisoft+

While Star Wars Outlaws won't be included in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass catalog, you will be able to play it through Ubisoft+ — a service very similar to Game Pass with which you can enjoy all of the publisher's different franchises and titles. Specifically, you'll need to subscribe to the $17.99/month Ubisoft+ Premium tier to play Star Wars Outlaws, as this is the edition of it that includes access to day one releases. The benefits of Ubisoft+ Premium extend to Xbox as well as PC, so users on both platforms can use it to play the game.

It's important to note that you'll actually get access to the Star Wars Outlaws Ultimate Edition with Ubisoft+ Premium, giving you three days of early access. With this, you can jump into Kay Vess' adventure on August 27, whereas most will have to wait until August 30 to play.

It's unclear if or when Star Wars Outlaws will make it to the standard, more affordable Ubisoft+ Classics tier, but if I had to guess, I'd say it'll be a couple years at the very least (2023's Assassin's Creed Mirage isn't on it yet, but 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla is; it's now on Game Pass, too). For those on Xbox and PC interested in playing the game right away through a membership instead of a full-price purchase, though, Ubisoft+ Premium is the way to go.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated to drop on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via UPlay), and PS5 on August 30, 2024, and looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year. If you're on Xbox or PC, you also have the option of accessing it through Ubisoft+ Premium.