Is The First Descendant on Xbox?

One of the most anticipated games of 2024 so far has been The First Descendant, a high-octane, third-person, free-to-play, RPG shooter looter built in Unreal Engine 5. The game has been seemingly unstoppable in terms of momentum and isn't slowing down at release time, which begs the question — on which platforms is The First Descendant available? Fortunately, not many are being left out of the fun with this one.

The First Descendant officially released on July 2, 2024, and is available simultaneously across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. If you're interested in checking the game out for yourself, you can download and play The First Descendant for free at Microsoft Store (Xbox) and get started right away.

Does The First Descendant support cross-play?

The First Descendant is not only available on Xbox, it's also connected to every other platform. That means you can play with your friends (or meet new ones) regardless of where they play. So, yes, The First Descendant does support both cross-play and cross-save. Once you link your NEXON account, you can carry your progress across Xbox, Windows PC (via Steam), and PlayStation.

You can also use that NEXON account to find your friends on other platforms, but The First Descendant will place you in a shared world with plenty of other players on all platforms by default. In fact, many quests will be automatically joined by other players, and you can opt-in to public servers when taking on larger and more difficult missions. The First Descendant can also be played entirely solo, so it's up to you how you want to play.

Is The First Descendant the latest to join our list of the best Xbox games? Well, our final verdict is still pending, but this brand-new free-to-play multiplayer shooter seems to be performing very well. The low cost to join the battle against The Vulgus certainly doesn't help The First Descendant's chance at success, although players will have the option to spend real-world money on optional purchases like the Premium Battle Pass, special cosmetics, and helpful upgrades.

If you're just getting started yourself, you can check out our The First Descendant character tier list to figure out which of the Descendants will best suit your playstyle. For those still on the fence, our in-depth The First Descendant FAQ has all the information you need to make a final decision.