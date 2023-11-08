You can now be a Jedi in Minecraft with the new Star Wars DLC, lightsabers and Force powers included

What you need to know

Have you ever wanted to live out your fantasy of being a Jedi in the Star Wars universe... And also do you love Minecraft?

Oh boy, do I have news for you — Minecraft and Star Wars are coming together in the form a full-blown adventure map DLC, complete with its own story.

Begin your journey as a Padawan, learn the ways of the Force, and become a Jedi Knight in a familiar universe (surrounded by familiar characters).

Star Wars: Path of the Jedi is now available as an optional purchase in the Minecraft Marketplace on Xbox, Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, and iOS.

Minecraft already allows for infinite creativity, but the Minecraft Marketplace in the Bedrock Edition allows community creators to offer their creations for anyone to access. Texture packs, skins, new maps, and even full-blown adventure worlds can all be found in the Marketplace. Now, you can even be a Jedi in Minecraft, thanks to a new DLC.

Star Wars: Path of the Jedi was announced during Minecraft Live 2023, and it's now available to purchase in the Minecraft Marketplace. Want to know why you should be interested? Read on for more information (and a launch trailer).

The Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC isn't just an interactive map with a Star Wars theme. This features an entire narrative campaign, featuring new gameplay mechanics and abilities not found in vanilla Minecraft. You begin your journey as an inexperienced Padawan during the infamous Clone Wars. You must train underneath Jedi Masters like Yoda himself, honing your abilities with the Force and the lightsabers you create.

You'll visit familiar locations from the Star Wars universe, embarking on a quest to assist the Jedi in the galaxy-wide war consuming entire planets. Eventually, you'll rise to the rank of Jedi Knight, with enough power to go toe-to-toe against legions of droids, and even General Grievous himself. You even get your own personal astromech droid to customize alongside your lightsabers, as well as 32 different skins.

Apparently, there are multiple ways to play Path of the Jedi, offering a lot of replayability. Even if you don't hop into the new DLC to become a Jedi, you can still pick up a free Creator Item from the Marketplace: an R2-D2 shirt! The cost of entry isn't too steep, though. You can purchase Star Wars: Path of the Jedi right now for 1,510 Minecoins at the Minecraft Marketplace, which is a little less than $10. The DLC is for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, and works across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS4|5, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

Minecraft is of course included in Xbox Game Pass, too, but the Path of the Jedi DLC is not. Either way, it's yet another way to mix up the classic gameplay we all know and love in one of the best Xbox games of all time. If you'd rather stick with that classic formula, Minecraft: Bedrock Edition recently got a new patch update across platforms.