One of my favorite action RPGs from 2023 is currently at an extremely low price on PC

When Avalanche Software released its pre-Harry-Potter-era single-player RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, it managed to do the impossible — create an engaging game that captured the magic of the scholarly wizarding world while also offering great combat, fun castle exploration and the ability to fly around a map. Hogwarts Legacy initially launched with a $59.99 MSRP, but right now, PC players can grab the game for just $19.99 at CDKeys, which nets them a Steam code of the game. Meanwhile, the best deal for Xbox One is $30.99 at CDKeys, and the best deal for Xbox Series X|S is $41.99 at Amazon.

Why I recommend this deal

So, why do I recommend Hogwarts Legacy? I'll start off by saying that I've never been a massive Harry Potter fan. But, like most other people my age, I grew up reading the books and saw all of the movies. That said, this game isn't just for Harry Potter fans; it does an excellent job of introducing the magical world to everyone.

Many people thought it would be impossible to make a successful game like this, especially when it didn't even star Harry Potter or his friends. However, Avalanche Software blew the assignment out of the water by providing a fun open-world adventure that offered the right amount of magic, danger, ranged combat, puzzle-solving, and exploration.

The Sorting Hat places you into a house near the start of Hogwarts Legacy. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Hogwarts Legacy (Image credit: Windows Central) Price: $59.99 MSRP | $19.99 at CDKeys (PC) |$41.99 at Amazon (Xbox)

Developer: Avalanche Software

Publisher: Warner Bros. Games

Genre: Action RPG (open-word)

Install size: 85GB

Playtime: 25-70 hours

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4

Release date: February 10, 2024

Xbox Game Pass: No

The story takes place in the 1800s, way before most characters in the Harry Potter stories are alive. As such, the game doesn't suffer from the same character fatigue that we see overplayed in many established franchises (cough Star Wars cough). You get to design what your character looks like and then the game starts off by having a professor escort you to Hogwarts during your fifth year (they probably chose this age because it means you're old enough to leave the castle and visit the cities and hamlets nearby). When you arrive, the sorting hat goes on your head and you get placed in one of the four houses.

Hogwarts itself is brimming with mysterious hidden rooms and optional puzzles that you can solve to unlock items (like the Hogwarts Legacy door puzzles). What's more, if you're familiar with the books or the movies, you'll notice a ton of Easter Eggs as you travel about the castle and the lands surrounding it.

Some dungeons feature puzzle mechanisms that you need to solve. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As Hogwarts Legacy's story progresses, you learn of some diabolical things that happened in the past which are still causing trouble today. It's your job to learn as many spells as you can, unlock more skills, and grow stronger so you can take down the various enemies you come across. I won't ruin anything, but some parts of the game are very straightforward while others can be pretty artistic at times. Following the main questline will take you to places within Hogwarts that you've never seen before. Plus, following various student side quests will help you form bonds with other students while visiting familiar locales.

At some point, you'll even unlock the ability to fly with a broom, which makes exploring the larger outdoor map a whole lot more enjoyable.

You fight a variety of enemies in Hogwarts Legacy including large spiders. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When I first started playing Hogwarts Legacy, I didn't expect much from combat, but it proved to be very satisfying. You'll find yourself going up against trolls, goblins, large spiders, skeletons, magical poachers, and other creatures. Depending on what spells you've unlocked, you'll be able to deflect incoming spells and cast powerful attack spells. One of my favorites turns an enemy into an explosive barrel, which you can hurl at other enemies.

Pulling from the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series, players can also explore the map and attempt to catch magical creatures like Unicorns, Hippogriffs, Thestrals, and more. You can then bring them home and decorate special habitats specific to different types of animals. There really is a little something for everyone.

What platforms is Hogwarts Legacy on? Hogwarts Legacy is on all major platforms including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

Why is Hogwarts Legacy so popular? Instead of simply catering to existing Harry Potter fans, Hogwarts Legacy does an excellent job of introducing the magical world to all players. There are also several secrets to uncover with fun puzzles and dungeons. Combat is also rather satisfying with a good range of enemies to go up against.

How long does it take to beat Hogwarts Legacy? Most people found that it takes about 25-30 hours to play through the main Hogwarts Legacy story. However, if you work to 100% the game, you'll get several hours more of playtime out of it, which tends to total anywhere from 70-75 hours.