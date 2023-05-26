Enjoy up to $1,000 off Alienware gaming laptops and desktops for Memorial Day weekend

In the market for a new gaming machine? This could be one of the best times to buy one, as the many of the best Memorial Day weekend deals give you substantial discounts on the best gaming laptops and desktops across every price range and category. I'm here to shed a light on just a few.

Alienware x17 R2 specs (Image credit: Dell) Price: $2,699.99 (-$1,000)

Display: 17.3-inch 1920x1080 FHD, 480Hz, non-touch

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900HK

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Memory: 32GB, DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Weight: 6.54-6.82lbs

Dell (and its Alienware gaming sub-brand) is clipping the price of some awesome devices by as much as $1,000. And that's exactly what you can save on the super premium, high-end Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop. This is a massive beast of a device, with all the most powerful hardware from last year. Sure, it's no longer the latest and greatest, but does it really have to be when you're saving so much money?

The 12th Gen Intel Core i9 is still an absolute powerhouse, while the NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti inside can take full advantage of the lightning fast, super responsive 480Hz display in all the best PC games. This is a portable gaming laptop that can go toe-to-toe with some of the most powerful gaming desktops you can build. There's a ludicrous quad-fan cooling system to keep everything running smoothly, even over long gaming sessions.

Of course, the Alienware x17 R2 also benefits from the company's sci-fi inspired design language, with gorgeous lines and colors that make the laptop appear thinner than it really is. The full-sized keyboard and the outside of the laptop get RGB lighting to help you customize your laptop to your heart's content. If you need it, there's a good chance this laptop has it — And right now it's a full $1,000 off. You can't go wrong with those savings.

Alienware x17 R2 | $3,699.99 $2,699.99 at Dell If you need a premium gaming laptop and aren't afraid to spend some money, the Alienware x17 R2 ticks every box. Plus, it's enjoying a truly massive discount at Dell over the Memorial Day weekend.

Alienware m17 R5 specs (Image credit: Dell) Price: $1,499.99 (-$750)

Display: 17.3-inch, 1920x1080 FHD, 360Hz, non-touch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Weight: 7.3lbs

Still looking for a huge 17-inch gaming laptop, but either prefer AMD over Intel and NVIDIA or want to save even more cash? The Alienware m17 R5 has you covered. This impressive machine is a little heavier and a little less fancy than the aforementioned x17 R2, but you do save a ton of money for a device that's surprisingly comparable when it comes to raw power.

Equipped with a still-impressive 360Hz display and last year's AMD Ryzen 9 and AMD Radeon GPU, this laptop can tackle practically any game with aplomb and still be hungry for more. Sure, it's not as powerful as the x17 or today's highest-end computers (and has 16GB of RAM instead of 32GB), but its $750 discount means it's priced the same as current-gen mid-range laptops, like the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) I recently reviewed. When compared to those machines, there's no competition — The m17 R5 is a beast.

Alienware m17 R5 | $2,199.99 $1,499.99 at Dell If you're in the market for a large-screen gaming laptop and you're on a tight budget, the Alienware m17 R5 justifies its incredible savings due to the use of last-gen AMD hardware. For only $1,499.99, this laptop is an absolute steal.

For those who need desktop power

Alienware Aurora R13 specs (Image credit: Dell) Price: $1,199.99 (-$750)

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700F

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Not looking for a laptop? Alienware has options for you, too. The Aurora line has long stood among the very best pre-built gaming PCs thanks to their insane designs and impressive hardware, and the Aurora R13 is no exception. Its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 may not be the most powerful CPU of its time, but it trades a little bit of power and integrated graphics capability for big savings.

It's combined with the mid-range AMD Radeon 6700 XT and 16GB of RAM, making this desktop PC an excellent all-around gaming machine for those looking to play all the latest and greatest games at 1080p (or at 1440p, but you may have to lower some settings in some games). While you can certainly build a more powerful computer at this machine's full retail price, it's awesome $750 savings brings it down to a cool $1,199.99, genuinely making it a fantastic value for any gamer looking to upgrade their setup (or build a new one).

Alienware Aurora R13 | $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell This Aurora R13 is a respectable mid-range gaming desktop with a big enough discount to almost put it in the budget price category. For only $1,199.99, this computer would make most gamers very happy.

An excellent budget laptop, now cheaper

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop specs (Image credit: Dell) Price: $999.99 (-$350)

Display: 15.6-inch, 1920x1080 FHD, 165Hz, non-touch

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700H

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Memory: 16GB, DDR5

Storage: 1TB SSD

Weight: 5.89-5.9lbs

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is not going to turn heads with its design or its power, but it is a genuinely great option for those looking for a value-driven, affordable gaming laptop. Dell continues to improve it year after year, and last year's Dell G15 is now enjoying a pretty hefty discount. You thought it was already a fantastic value? Think again.

With a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, and RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and even 1TB of SSD storage, this is actually a great machine for 1080p gaming. This budget laptop is currently $350 off, though, which means you can have a complete gaming PC experience for a penny under $1,000. We've come full circle — From a laptop that's discounted by $1,000 to a laptop that costs $1,000. The former is certainly the more impressive machine, but this G15 definitely gives it a run for its money when it comes to value.