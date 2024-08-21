God of War Ragnarök is already on sale before it hits Windows PC — act fast and save money

The second chapter of Sony Santa Monica's recent God of War duology is on the way to PC, but ahead of its launch, it's already on sale. Players looking forward to grabbing God of War Ragnarök on PC can preorder a copy and save some money, thanks to a deal on CDKeys bringing the price down to $51.29, if you act fast.

God of War Ragnarök | was $59.99 now $51.29 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) God of War Ragnarök is the second chapter of Sony Santa Monica's epic duology. With new threats bearing down on them, Kratos and his son Atreus are grappling with what prophecy dictates and what they choose, with new gameplay options, weapons, and more.

✅Perfect for: Fans of large third-person action games that enjoy lots of cutscenes and story-driven moments. ❌Avoid if: You don't enjoy third-person action games with a heavy narrative focus.



💰Price check: $59.99 at GreenManGaming (Steam)

God of War Ragnarök is an epic adventure of Norse myth

Players will journey across the Nine Realms in this massive sequel. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

God of War Ragnarök is launching across PC on Sep. 17, 2024. The game is set three years after the events of God of War (2018), with father and son duo Kratos and Atreus sheltering during the freezing cold of Fimbulwinter. New gods emerge as threats, forcing the pair to stop hiding and start searching for the long-lost Týr, the old Norse god of war.

God of War Ragnarök builds on everything that developer Sony Santa Monica pioneered in its prior game, introducing new moves such as giving Kratos the ability to pull himself up ledges with the Blades of Chaos. It's also a larger experience, taking players across all Nine Realms with a massive story that was supplemented through the free Valhalla DLC.

I loved my time with God of War Ragnarök when it first launched on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles back in November 2022, and now that it's coming to PC, it's not one to miss. The PC requirements for God of War Ragnarök are available, so players can check and make sure their rigs are ready before preordering.

This port has been developed by Jetpack Interactive in partnership with Sony Santa Monica. Jetpack Interactive is the team that ported God of War (2018) to PC, and the team also provided support on God of War Ragnarök's overall development, meaning you can expect a solid port that takes advantage of PC features like ultrawide monitors and DLSS 3.

This CDKeys deal isn't the biggest discount ever, but for a prelaunch sale, it's pretty impressive, and saving a few extra bucks is the perfect reason to go ahead and pull the trigger on one of PlayStation's best games coming over to PC. The list of PlayStation Studios games on PC is growing every year, and this is one of the best yet.

Can I trust CD Keys?

Yes, CDKeys is a trustworthy retailer. While there are many places online selling game codes that you shouldn't trust, CDKeys has a proven reputation and you should use them to try and find discounts on the best PC games.

Is God of War Ragnarök playable on Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go?

Per God of War Ragnarök's PC requirements, it should function smoothly on gaming handhelds like Valve's Steam Deck, the ASUS Rog Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. The exact performance is going to different depending on what settings you use and which model handheld you have, but there's no reason to expect to run into trouble on any of them.