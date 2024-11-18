Hurry and you can score the best prices on the best Razer gaming mice (including the one I use everyday)
Grab a new gaming mouse and save some money thanks to Best Buy.
It's always a great time to save some cash.
That's especially true if you're looking for a new gaming mouse. Right now, three of Razer's best gaming mice are discounted at Best Buy by a noticeable amount. This offering includes discounts on the Razer Viper V2 Pro for $100, Deathadder V3 Pro for $120, and even the Basilisk V3 for $40, the latter of which is the gaming mouse I use almost every day!
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro
Was: $149.99
Now: $119.99
"The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro does everything you require a wireless gaming mouse to do, and it does it almost better than any other pointer out there. The company has nailed the basics with version 3, making it one of the best mice in the biz, rocking a lightweight design that's a pleasure to use." — former staff writer Rich Edmonds
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Someone that wants the best possible wireless gaming mouse, with top-of-the-line features and amazing battery life.
❌Avoid if: You're someone that isn't willing to pay well over $110 for a gaming mouse.
Battery life: Up to 90 hours. Buttons: 5.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $129.99 at Amazon
Razer Viper V2 Pro
Was: $149.99
Now: $99.99 at Best Buy
✅Perfect for: If you want a lightweight, wireless gaming mouse with great battery life.
❌Avoid if: You're not looking to spend much on a new mouse.
Battery life: Up to 80 hours. Buttons: 5.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $99.99 at Amazon
Razer Basilisk V3
Was: $69.99
Now: $39.99 at Best Buy
"So long as you're not left-handed and don't enjoy swapping out cables, the Razer Basilisk V3 will be a solid choice for FPS games and more competitive play." - Rich Edmonds
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: Someone that wants a reliable wired gaming mouse that won't put a hole in their wallet.
❌Avoid if: You want a wireless gaming mouse with more high-end features, or you're left-handed.
Chroma lighting: 11 lighting locations.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $39.99 at Amazon
Razer has gaming mice for every budget
When it comes to finding the best mouse for your day-to-day activities, the right choice is going to depend heavily on your needs. Personally, I'm totally fine playing and working with a wired mouse, so it just makes perfect sense for me to save money by going for the Razer Basilisk V3.
If you're someone that absolutely has to have a wireless mouse however, that's obviously not going to work, and you'll need to go for a higher-end offering like the Viper V2 Pro or the Deathadder V3 Pro.
No matter what mouse suits you best, it's a good idea to take advantage of these discounts before they're out of stock. I particularly recommend the Basilisk V3, as this is the price I previously bought it at, meaning I can wholeheartedly endorse using it in shooters and strategy games.
Playing PC games and/or working from home means you need to keep ergonomics in mind, and Razer's offerings are all designed to keep your hand comfortable no matter what you're playing.
