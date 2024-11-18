Hurry and you can score the best prices on the best Razer gaming mice (including the one I use everyday)

The best gaming mouse

Razer Deathadder V3 Pro

Was: $149.99

Now: $119.99

"The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro does everything you require a wireless gaming mouse to do, and it does it almost better than any other pointer out there. The company has nailed the basics with version 3, making it one of the best mice in the biz, rocking a lightweight design that's a pleasure to use." — former staff writer Rich Edmonds

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

✅Perfect for: Someone that wants the best possible wireless gaming mouse, with top-of-the-line features and amazing battery life.

❌Avoid if: You're someone that isn't willing to pay well over $110 for a gaming mouse.

Battery life: Up to 90 hours. Buttons: 5.

👉See at: Best Buy

Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.

💰Price check: $129.99 at Amazon