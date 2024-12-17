Save $200 on the Lenovo Legion Go — ensure yours arrives before Christmas!

The large display of the Lenovo Legion Go provides more space for PC games than the screen of competing handhelds.

The Lenovo Legion Go is the most versatile handheld on the market thanks to its large display, detachable controllers, and built-in kickstand. Right now, you can grab the device for just shy of its best price ever. A deal discounts the Legion Go to $499, saving you over $200 on the model powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme.

With Christmas around the corner, you may worry about ordering a gift and not receiving it in time for the holiday. Amazon highlights that if you buy the Legion Go today, it will still arrive before Christmas. Exact shipping time will vary based on your area, so make sure to confirm the shipping date if you need the Legion Go before Christmas.

What is the best gaming handheld?

Finding the best gaming handheld is a bit tricky these days. We're spoiled for choice with excellent options such as the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and even the Nintendo Switch. So, where does the Legion Go fit into all this? The Legion Go is the most versatile handheld console.

Our Jez Corden explained why the Legion Go is his favorite gaming handheld when covering a clearance deal on the device earlier this year:

"The Lenovo Legion Go is actually not the PC gaming handheld I generally recommend to most people, despite the fact it's my favorite. Being fully transparent here, I've used every major PC gaming handheld except the Intel-based MSI Claw (although by all accounts, you should definitely avoid that one). I've regularly used the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Lenovo Legion Go, and the Lenovo Legion Go came out on top for me as a jack-of-all-trades, owing to its monstrous versatility."

The Legion Go is powered by the same Z1 Extreme as some other gaming handhelds, but it has a much larger screen. At 8.8 inches, the Legion Go shadows over its competitors. Corden has actually written articles on the Legion Go, though I think that's a bit ambitious. The main advantage of the screen is that it shows games better. Many titles are designed with TVs or PC monitors in mind, so a 7-inch screen is too small. An 8.8-inch display goes a long way in making games easier to play on the go.

Ironically, a key differentiator of the Legion Go pops up when you sit down. The gaming handheld has a built-in kickstand, which is unique in the PC space (shoutout to the Nintendo Switch for setting a standard). Another thing the Legion Go has in common with the Switch is that you can detach the consoles controllers. But unlike the Switch, or any other console, you can use the right controller of the Legion Go in FPS mode.

Is there a Legion Go 2? Leaks and rumors suggest that a successor to the Lenovo Legion Go is on the way. That device could be called the Lenovo Legion Go 2, but with no official word from Lenovo about the device we're left to speculate. While Lenovo has not confirmed the existence of a Legion Go 2, recent leaks give us a glimpse of what the device will likely look like. It appears that the Legion Go 2 will feature an OLED display. It is also expected to retain the detachable form factor of the original Legion Go that allows you to remove the controllers and use the right one in FPS mode.

Image 1 of 2 The images leaked by Evan Blass included this one that shows the new handheld still has detachable controllers and an FPS mode. (Image credit: Evan Blass) Another image posted by Evan Blass. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

Photos don't give us any insight as to what will power the Legion Go 2. AMD has confirmed that a Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip is on the way. That processor promises a massive battery life improvement and a boost in performance. It would be nice to see a Legion Go 2 with the latest specs, but the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which powers the original Legion Go, is no slouch.

An argument could be made to wait for the Legion Go 2 to come out rather than purchase a device that will soon have a successor. But the Legion Go 2 will probably launch with a starting price of $699 and could be quite a way off. The current deal on the original Legion Go is an attractive option, especially if you want to treat yourself or a friend or family member for the holidays.