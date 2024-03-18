Slay the savings: Dragon's Dogma 2 already sees slashed prices ahead of its release this week

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases this week on Friday, March 22. Ahead of its launch, the game has already seen some great discounts at different retailers, especially for being a brand-new open-world game which often do not see sales around launch. Plenty of us are excited to dive into Capcom's latest action adventure, but now that's made even easier with the PC version discounted 14% off from $69.99 to just $58.89 at CDKeys (for a Steam code). Meanwhile, the best deal for the Xbox version going on now is also at CDKeys where Dragon's Dogma 2 is selling for just $64.09 rather than the full $69.99 MSRP.

A gritty fantasy world awaits

You'll face off against dangerous beasts in Dragon's Dogma 2. (Image credit: Capcom)

The story of Dragon's Dogma 2 follows the Arisen, a character who has been chosen by the great and powerful Dragon to be its challenger. However, at the start of the game, you awake in a prison with no memory of your past. It soon becomes apparent that this world is filled with hideous and menacing creatures who seek to destroy you at every turn. On top of that, it seems another has claimed to be the Arisen in your place.

It's up to you to find out the truth behind the Sovran on the throne. To do that, you'll be sent on various quests around a fantasy open-world. Some creatures will be way beyond your skill level at the start of the game and you'll need to stay away from them. But, over time you'll grow stronger and will be able to demolish anything that gets in your way. Plus, you'll have a number of different Vocations (classes) to choose from so you can play the way you like best.

So who exactly will like Dragon's Dogma 2? While it does have a gritty fantasy aesthetic similar to Elden Ring, it is not a Soulslike (check out our top 10 Soulslikes games). Still, the series is known for offering challenging battles, so many Soulslike fans will likely appreciate it. Basically, if you tend to like open-world fantasy games that require some quick button presses and careful movements to play well then this game should be on your radar. This series almost plays like a mixture between Elden Ring and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

At the time of writing, Dragon's Dogma 2 is the fifth most wishlisted game on Steam, so it's something that already has many people's attention. I don't have a means of measuring Xbox interest in the same way, but I'm certain there's a lot of interest among Series X and Series S console owners as well.

Capcom has been releasing one hit after another recently, with the likes of Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Monster Hunter Rise, and much more. As such, I'm expecting great things from Dragon's Dogma 2. At any rate, being able to snap up a newly launched game at less than MSRP isn't something that's always possible, so it's nice to see that there are discounts on both the PC and Xbox versions right now.