The Razer Fortnite gaming mouse (a.k.a. the DeathAdder V3 Pro) is down to its lowest ever price
With Amazon's sweet 35% discount, you can save over $60 when buying the Fortnite-themed edition of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse.
3rd party gaming accessory manufacturers from time to time will collaborate with videogame studios to create special, gaming-themed versions of their products to entice players.
One of the more popular, recent examples is the Fortnite Edition of Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse. This collaboration took one of the best PC gaming mice out there and gave it a special Fortnite-themed paint job for fans of the franchise to enjoy.
The Fortnite Edition of Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro normally sells for a big MSRP of $169.99, but Amazon has cut down this price tag with a 35% discount. Now, this gaming mouse is currently worth $109.99 at Amazon for a limited time.
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro Fortnite Edition
Was: $169.99
Now: $109.99 at Amazon
"The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro does everything you require a wireless gaming mouse to do, and it does it almost better than any other pointer out there. The company has nailed the basics with version 3, making it one of the best mice in the biz, rocking a lightweight design that's a pleasure to use." — former staff writer Rich Edmonds
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
✅Perfect for: PC gamers looking for a premium, high-quality mouse rich with features and a long battery life.
❌Avoid if: You are looking for a much cheaper mouse for general PC use or if you're looking for a gaming mouse with built-in, side numpads designed for MMORPGs.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $109.99 at Best Buy | $109.99 at Walmart
Why buy this Fortnite Edition of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro?
When Razer announced its Fortnite-themed line-up of PC accessories in 2024, it got both Fortnite fans and gamers in general buzzing with excitement. The company took some of its best products and gave a shiny and stylish new coat of paint that even non-Fortnite fans were impressed by.
In addition, those who purchased these Fortnite-themed Razer accessories got their hands on bonus codes that could be used to purchase cosmetic in-game items in Fortnite. For example, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Fortnite Edition here gave players a free code for the Cliffhanger Pickaxe item in Fortnite.
However, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro isn't just worth buying for the Fortnite-themed look alone. It's regarded as one of the best gaming mice on the market and one of the best desktop PC accessories in general.
What makes the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro great is multifold. It's got a massive battery life of 90 hours, a smooth, rounded, ergonomic design to make it comfortable for long hours of use, and six reprogrammable buttons to suit a player's playstyle.
On top of that, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro sports a 1,000Hz dongle and Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor capable of 750 inches per second (IPS) and 70G max acceleration speeds. These allow the mouse to detect your inputs and hand-turning movements instantaneously, helping you perform faster, more accurate inputs while playing the best PC games with fast-paced shooting action like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty, and of course, Fortnite.
The only major drawbacks of this gaming mouse are that it doesn't include a built-in side numpad to help players play MMORPGs like World of Warcraft, and its huge MSRP of $169.99. Thankfully, the latter issue has been mitigated thanks to this exclusive 35% discount sale, which has reduced it to $109.99 on Amazon.
So if you're looking for a high-quality gaming mouse with a Fortnite-themed paint job while saving $60 and getting a free cosmetic in-game item for Fortnite in the process, then this discount for the Fortnite Edition of the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is for you.
