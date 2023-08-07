These discounted Dell XPS Desktops are perfect for Baldur's Gate 3 (or any PC game)

Gaming PCs don't have to be flashy or colorful. Sometimes the best gaming PC is a modest box that you can fit under your desk or place beside your monitor. That's especially true when you can get a reliable PC with good specs at a nice price, which is the case right now. Our Zachary Boddy called the Dell XPS Desktop a "monster powerhouse with a minimalist design" in our review. And you can get that monstrous machine onto your desk at a discount right now.

Dell has several discounts on the Dell XPS Desktop, saving you up to $550. There are budget-friendly options that still meet the recommended specs for Baldur's Gate 3 and high-end configurations that can handle the best PC games at ultra settings.

Dell XPS Desktop | was $1,580 now $1,250 at Dell This version of the XPS Desktop checks all the boxes for Baldur's Gate 3 and many other PC games. It pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. It has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

Dell XPS Desktop | was $3,800 now $3,300 at Dell Enjoy your favorite games at max or ultra settings on this model of the XPS Desktop. It runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. It also has 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Baldur's Gate 3 takes you into the world of Dungeons and Dragons, an expansive land you can explore and enjoy. But that world only looks as good as the hardware that runs it. Baldur's Gate 3 isn't as graphically demanding as some other titles, but having one of the best graphics cards will help deliver a solid experience.

Right now, you can grab a Dell XPS Desktop with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 for $330 off. That brings the price down to $1,250. Alongside those processors, the PC has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage (it also has a 2TB HDD). Those specs check all of the boxes to enjoy Baldur's Gate 3.

If you want to max out the Dell XPS Desktop, you can get one with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage round out the impressive spec sheet. The maxed-out Dell XPS Desktop is currently $550 off, discounting it to $3,300.

The model with an RTX 3060 is a good choice if you want to play games at 1080p or 1440p. Opting for the higher-end XPS Desktop with an RTX 4090 is an investment for if you want to play on a 4K monitor and play on ultra settings.

If the configurations above don't meet your needs, make sure to check out Dell's page for the XPS Desktop. There are several discounts across the lineup.