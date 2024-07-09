You don't have to wait until Prime Day to get an RTX 4050 gaming laptop for $599

Prime Day is around the corner, but you don't have to wait for Amazon to discount items to see some of the best deals of the summer. Other retailers are racing to get deals out the door and discount the laptops, accessories, and more. Right now, you can save $380 on the HP Victus 15.6, which brings the price of the gaming laptop to $599 at Walmart. For that price, you get a PC with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, an AMD Ryzen 8645HS, and a display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

HP Victus 15.6-inch | was $979 now $599 at Walmart This gaming laptop pairs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS. With support for DLSS 3 and AMD FreeSync Premium, the HP Victus can play many of the best PC games at 1920x1080 at respectable frame rates. A sizeable discount brings the Victus 15.6 under $600, giving you access to PC gaming in 2024 at an affordable price.

HP's Victus 15.6 gaming laptop usually sits just under $1,000, but a sizeable discount brings the PC to just $599. That's enough to drop the Victus 15.6 into a lower price bracket. Depending on how you slice your pricing tiers, HP's gaming laptop is a couple of tiers below its normal pricing.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 inside the Victus 15.6 is the entry-level GPU from NVIDIA's RTX 40-Series. In terms of raw power, the graphics card sits between the RTX 3050 Ti and the RTX 3060. But since the GPU is from NVIDIA's latest generation, it gets the benefits of supporting newer software. DLSS 3 with frame generation allows you to bump up the frame rate count of the best PC games. The laptop also supports AMD FreeSync Premium. Just make sure to level your expectations. This model of the Victus 15.6 is for 1920x1080 gaming. Depending on the title you choose and if that game supports tech like DLSS 3, you can expect respectable frame rates.

Ther larger body of the Victus 15.6 provides enough room for a full number pad, which is handy for certain games or for if you want to get some work done on the laptop.

The discounted model of the Victus 15.6 has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Those are admittedly entry-level specs for a gaming laptop in 2024, but the discount on the PC creates a good bargain.