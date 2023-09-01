Starfield: How to get a ship with 21LY Grav Jump range

Eventually, you'll come to a point with the main Starfield plotline where you'll be required to get a ship that has a Grav Jump range of 21LY or higher. As emotionally attached as I am to my first ship, the Frontier, this spacecraft just won't cut it. You'll need to get another vessel so that you can journey to far off solar systems and continue the storyline to the end.

Not sure what to do? No worries! I'm here to help you so you know where to go to purchase a ship. Plus, I'll add in a few tips for making credits so you can afford a new spacecraft. The ability to acquire a fleet of ships is just one reason why Starfield is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games out there.

WARNING: This page contains spoiler plot points that occur later in Starfield's main storyline. Do not read further unless you don't mind reading them.

How to get a ship with a Grav Jump 21LY range

You'll want to talk to the worker near the yellow kiosk by the ship landing platform on New Atlantis. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Once you've spoken with the two Starborn aboard the Scorpius, they'll ask you to meet them out in a distant solar system. However, your first ship, the Frontier, does not have a good enough Jump Drive to travel that far. So, you'll need to acquire a ship that has a 21LY Grav Jump or larger. Here's where to get one.

Return to the ship landing platform on New Atlantis. Speak to the man standing next to the yellow kiosk by the landing platform.

You'll need to buy a new ship in Starfield with a Grav Jump 21LY or higher. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Tell him you want to see some available ships. Look through the ships he has for sale and select one with that says 21 LY or higher. Purchase the ship to add it to your fleet. The Rambler is an excellent ship choice if you don't have a ton of credits to spare. It doesn't have the best combat specs, but it can get you far at a lower price point.

Now that you have a Grav Jump 21LY ship, you'll be able to continue your mission and further along the main Starfield plotline. Get ready for some more adventuring and make sure to stock up on medical supplies or other gear before you take off.

Starfield: How to earn credits to buy a ship

You'll need to have plenty of credits to buy another ship. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Spaceships are expensive modes of transportation and as such, you'll need to have plenty of credits in order to acquire one. If you find yourself low on cash and need to make some money quickly there are a few things you can do as listed below. For additional assistance, see my guide on how to earn credits fast in Starfield.

Commerce Skill: Unlock and upgrade your Commerce Skill so you earn more money when selling and don't have to spend as much when buying.

Unlock and upgrade your Commerce Skill so you earn more money when selling and don't have to spend as much when buying. Sell valuable goods: While on your missions, grab any items you encounter that are worth a few hundred to a few thousand credits then sell them to a vendor when you get the chance.

While on your missions, grab any items you encounter that are worth a few hundred to a few thousand credits then sell them to a vendor when you get the chance. Smuggle contraband and sell it: If you can manage to bring prohibited items to different planets you can sell to certain vendors and earn a ton of money.

If you can manage to bring prohibited items to different planets you can sell to certain vendors and earn a ton of money. Get a job: There is a red kiosk on New Atlantis where you can apply for a job. After applying, you'll be directed somewhere and can make some money at a job.

There is a red kiosk on New Atlantis where you can apply for a job. After applying, you'll be directed somewhere and can make some money at a job. Help stranded folks in space: Occasionally, you'll come across people who are adrift in space and will hail you for ship parts. If you comply, they'll often send a good chunk of credits your way.

Starfield Premium Edition Get your hands on Starfield early with the Premium Edition. This version contains several cosmetic items, instant access to the game's first DLC expansion when it comes out, and five days early-access to the full-game. Buy at: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam (GMG)

Make it so...Engage!

In order to make your way into the farthest reaches of space, you'll need to get a more powerful ship with a Grav Jump range of 21LY. There are several ships in Starfield that will meet this criteria, but they'll each have different specs. The ones with the best specs will obviously cost the most, so you'll want to make sure you have plenty of credits handy when you go to purchase a ship.

If you don't already have enough credits to buy a ship, then you'll want to take some time to earn some cash. This can be done by completing certain quests, selling valuable goods, smuggling contraband, and much more. Good luck gathering the money you need in order to purchase a new spacecraft.