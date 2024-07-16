This great webcam deal forced me to upgrade my streaming setup this Prime Day

I've been looking to upgrade my podcast streaming setup for some time, and today I finally came across a deal I simply couldn't pass up. The Elgato Facecam MK.2 is now on sale for just $119 for Amazon Prime Day, that's down from its usual $149.99 price tag, making this a deal you shouldn't miss!

Thanks to this webcams great software and sensor, my podcasting setup is going to visually look so much cleaner. With 1080p 60fps output, HDR-compatible video recording, and built-in background blur, and a privacy shutter to boot, you can't go wrong with Elgato's latest webcam, which we gave a 4.5 out of 5 in our review.

Elgato Facecam MK.2 | was $149.99 now $119.99 at Amazon



MThe Elgato Facecam MK.2 is Elgato's second generation webcam designed for streaming. Whether you're streaming video games, screen casts, or podcasts, the Facecam MK.2's Full HD sensor with HDR will capture you in high-quality detail.

Perfect for: Streaming, virtual meetings, video podcasting, recording video.

What is the Elgato Facecam MK.2?

The Elgato Facecam MK.2 looks good! (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Elgato Facecam MK.2 is the company's second attempt at a webcam. In our review, Xbox editor Jez Corden said that Elgato had perfected the webcam, dethroning Razer as the previous champion of streaming webcams.

It features a great build quality with a built-in privacy shutter, a universal screw mount for attaching it to things like tripods, an improved app for effect and control, and doesn't break the bank at its $119 deal price.

What resolutions does it support?

The Elgato Facecam MK.2 features a Sony Strava sensor, which can output multiple different resolutions ranging from low-resolution 540p at 30fps all the way up to 1080p 60fps. The camera can also capture in HDR, which allows for the webcam to handle highly contrasted environments with ease.

The webcam also supports "Pro" image performance, which helps achieve lifelike visuals with smooth motion and professional grade video quality that enhances colors, even in low-light settings.

You can even adjust the field of view to show more or less or your surrounding area, and the built-in software effects include life-like depth of field blur effects that are beating the competition.

