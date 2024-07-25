This literal game-changing Fallout mod takes players to a post-nuclear London after 4 years of development

What you need to know

Team FOLON and GOG have announced that Fallout London, a Fallout 4 conversion mod four years in the making has finally launched on GOG.com.

Fallout London completely revamps the base game of Fallout 4 and all its DLC into an entirely new game set in a post-apocalyptic London with new quests, weapons, gameplay mechanics, and more.

This mod is only available for the PC (Steam) version for Fallout 4.

For many years Fallout fans have dreamed of the possibility of a new Fallout game set in a country outside of America to see how the rest of the world fared in the franchise's post-apocalyptic setting. Well, British Fallout fans are about to have their fantasies come true thanks to the newly released, Fallout London.

Fallout London is a Fallout 4 conversion mod made by a team of passionate fans called Team FOLON in collaboration with GOG. After five long years of development, Team FOLON has announced that they have finally finished Fallout London and launched it for free on Gog.com.

There has never been a better time to sample the capital's delights! Fallout: London, a joint effort of Team FOLON and GOG, is OUT NOW

For those wondering what Fallout London works is that it takes the base game of Fallout 4 and all its DLC content, and completely transforms them into an entirely new game. In this overhauled game, Fallout London takes in the ruined city of London, Britain where players will experience a new story set 160 after nuclear war ravaged the Earth and forty years before the events of Fallout 3.

This mod contains over 90 hours of new extensive gameplay content and quality-of-life improvements to the original Fallout 4's systems. These features include:

An epic main questline with over 200 Quests with multiple story paths.

An improved Dialogue System where player-choices will have monumental impact on the story's direction.

Twenty Factions vying for control over London.

Seven new companions to join your party.

A massive open-world London with fifteen detailed Boroughs to explore.

A new original soundtrack that brings the wastelands of London to life.

Voice-acting for all the new major characters, gangs, and factions.

Tons of new weapons, items collectibles, clothing, and more to collect.

New crafting recipes.

Improved dynamic character animations.

Seven unique settlements to rebuild.

However, there are some things you need to be aware of with this mod. It's only available for the PC version of Fallout 4 on Steam, and not any of the console versions. Also, this mod has unique PC spec requirements for your rig to meet to run the mod:

Load the full bug report ↴ Swipe to scroll horizontally Minimum system requirements System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent Memory: 8GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 65GB Available space (Including Fallout 4's base game) Swipe to scroll horizontally Recommended system requirements System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 3.6 GHz/AMD FX-9590 4.7 GHz or equivalent Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB/AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB or equivalent DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 65GB Available space (Including Fallout 4's base game) Aside from that, all you need to do is follow the mod's installation instructions and you're good to go.

Take a down the London Underground to explore a post-apocalyptic Britain

Fallout London - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Fallout has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity in recent months with a massive rise in concurrent players on all Fallout games thanks to the success of the Fallout TV series, which has been so well-received that it's now being nominated for 16 Emmy Awards. Our own Samuel Tolbert also praised it highly when he reviewed the first season of the Fallout TV Show, stating that, and I quote:

Fallout represents some of the best of what game-to-TV adaptions can offer, carrying forward the look, action, and ideas of the iconic franchise while providing multiple viewpoints in a season that'll leave fans and newcomers alike wanting more Samuel Tolbert - Windows Central

This rejuvenation in the Fallout brand has helped it reassert its place as one of Bethesda's most iconic Xbox and PC franchises. While Fallout fans will have to wait patiently before Fallout 5 sees the light of day, at least massive fan projects like Fallout London, ongoing updates for Fallout 76 (including an upcoming feature that will let players play as Ghouls), and a renewed second season of the Fallout TV Show will keep them entertained until for many years to come.

