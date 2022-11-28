This Razer Raptor 27 Cyber Monday monitor deal is so good we thought it was a mistake

The Razer Raptor 27 goes toe-to-toe with the best gaming monitors on the market. Right now, it's also one of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Usually, the latest and greatest version of an item costs more than its predecessor. That's not the case with the Razer Raptor 27, however, thanks to its Cyber Monday sale. The 165Hz Razer Raptor 27 is 38% off, bringing its price from $800 down to $500. The 144Hz model is also on sale (down from $700 to $620), but it's not worth it with the faster 165Hz version at a lower price. I clicked back and forth a few times to make sure I had the prices right.

The Razer Raptor is a WQHD (2560x1440) monitor with impressive specs for gamers or creators. It has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and is HDR400 certified. The monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync as well. Its 178-degree viewing angle, non-glare display, and 95% DCI-P3 color accuracy round out an impressive spec sheet.

(opens in new tab) Razer Raptor 27 (165Hz) | $800 $500 at Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Razer Raptor 27 is an excellent monitor for gaming or creative work. For Cyber Monday, the 165Hz monitor is on sale for even less than the older 144Hz model. That high refresh rate goes along with a quick response time, AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and high color accuracy.

Monitor deals at: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Dell (opens in new tab) | Lenovo (opens in new tab) | HP (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)

Our editor-in-chief reviewed the Razer Raptor 27 back in 2019 then re-reviewed it when the 165Hz model came out. "Razer has managed to strike a remarkable balance between gaming, pro graphics, and a stylish design," highlighted Rubino. He added that the monitor was so good that he bought one for himself.

The biggest knock on the newer 165Hz model was its $800 price tag. That's not an issue, however, with the current discount. In fact, you can get the best version of the Razer Raptor 27 for less than its 144Hz counterpart.

As we reach the end of Black Friday to Cyber Monday weekend, stocks start to drop and it becomes harder to take advantage of the best deals. If you're on the market for a monitor and the Razer Raptor 27 meets your needs, it's worth jumping on the deal now when it's a penny under $500.