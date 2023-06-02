What should I inscribe onto the Holy Cedar Tablets in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is here, and it's the biggest Diablo game in the franchise. We gave it five stars in our review for its skillful storytelling and epic battles. Every interaction in the game feels like it matters, and as you're making your way to the first city in the game you come across a conundrum. To enter Kyovashad you are faced with a question? Which sin do you inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet and cast into the fire to gain entry to the city? Here's how to complete the Rite of Passage.

What do I inscribe on the Holy Cedar Tablet in Diablo 4?

When you arrive at Kyovashad with Lorath, one of the last Horadrim, the guard will stop you in your tracks before gaining entry to the city. You must take part in a ritual and complete the quest Rite of Passage by casting the sin of your choice into the flames.

Lorath doesn't have time for this religious nonsense (Image credit: Youtube)

Lorath doesn't have time for this waffle, he just wants to get on with some good old hack-and-slash demon action, but you are a more tactful guest, you'll take part in the ritual.



You will be asked to inscribe a word onto the Holy Cedar Tablet before casting it away into the fire, but which do you choose? And does it have any effect on the story?



The options presented to you are:

Incribe "Fear" into the wood

into the wood Inscribe "Anger" into the wood

into the wood Inscribe "Pride" into the wood

into the wood Inscribe "Greed" into the wood

into the wood Inscribe nothing but scribbles into the wood

We are here to tell you that whatever you choose, the results are exactly the same. There is no further reaching impact of your choice here, so just enjoy the roleplay and think "What would my character do?" Is there a sin that speaks to you? Or do you want to take a leaf out of Lilith's book and embrace your sin by carving nothing?

The choice is yours, and only you have to live with it.

Once you have completed the ritual you'll receive some XP, gold and the privilege of access to the first major hub in Diablo 4. Go empty your bags, take a seat at the tavern or check out the stables. Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a while before you can access that mount though.



Also, for trivia fans, Rite of Passage is also the name of a quest in Diablo 2: Resurrected. It's a little tougher than this though as you have to fight some pretty beefy barbarians. Got to love a throwback!

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4, with Early Access available to fans that purchase the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition. It's one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we've been having an absolute blast with it.