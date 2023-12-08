Get a free Xbox Series S, $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card by signing up for Verizon Fios or 5G

The best gaming deal of the holidays just got better. Right now, you can get an Xbox Series S, $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for free when you sign up for a Verizon Fios 1Gig plan or 5G Home Plus plan. While Verizon's similar deal on Cyber Monday only lasted for a day, this deal will be available until January 3, 2024.

Verizon Fios + Xbox Series S (512GB) + $200 Amazon gift card + $100 Verizon gift card | from $64.99 per month at Verizon (Fios) | from $45 per month at Verizon (5G) The Xbox Series S was made for Xbox Game Pass. It's already the best-value current-gen console you can buy, and its compact, all-digital design makes it perfect for casual gamers, new and young gamers, and those looking for a second console. Right now, you can get the Xbox Series S, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for signing up for Verizon Fios or 5G.

✅Perfect for: Those who want an affordable entryway into current-gen gaming, or want to play as many games as possible while saving as much money as possible ❌Avoid if: You want to play games at the highest resolutions, visual settings, and framerates (you'll want the Xbox Series X for that), or if you have a lot of physical games 💰Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series S review: Modern gaming at an affordable price

Verizon had a similar deal available on Cyber Monday, but the company has actually sweetened the pot a bit with this new bundle. Now, you can get an Xbox Series S, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card when you sign up for Verizon Fios or 5G.

To get the Xbox Series S for free and the other perks, you need to sign up for a 1 Gig Verizon Fios plan, which costs $64.99 per month. That plan gets you download speeds of up to 940 Mbps. Verizon has a five-year price guarantee on the plan as well. That's one year longer than the normal price guarantee.

The 1 Gig plan comes with a router and a Wi-Fi extender to ensure your entire home has connectivity. The included router supports Wi-Fi 6E.

If you prefer to have a 5G connection or that's the better plan in your area, you can also get Xbox Series S, a $200 Amazon gift card, and a $100 Verizon gift card for free when you sign up for a Verizon 5G Home Plus plan, which costs $45 per month. That plan also has a five-year price guarantee.

The Xbox Series S is a great console at an excellent value at its normal price, so getting one for free is a great bonus. I'd recommend pairing the Xbox Series S with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gets you access to hundreds of games, game streaming, and online console multiplayer.