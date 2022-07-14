LAST MINUTE Turtle Beach Stealth 600 deal: This is the most affordable Xbox wireless headset right now

Amazon Prime Day is wrapping up, but there's still an hour or so to snag a solid deal. This is one of those such last minute deals that may be of particular interest to Xbox fans looking to grab their first wireless headset.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen-2 is down to $70 for Prime Day (opens in new tab), marking its lowest price yet. Here's why I think those looking to grab an Xbox or PlayStation wireless headset for the first time should consider it.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 (Gen-2) is arguably the best "budget" Xbox wireless headset, typically starting at $99.99. For Prime Day, it's down to just $69.95, making it by far the most affordable way to get an Xbox wireless headset between now and Black Friday 2022.

The Turtle Beach Stealth headsets generally sport audio tuned for tactical spatial awareness, emphasizing frequencies where sound effects like enemy movements, reloads, and footsteps sit. In that, I have gotten kills in twitchy shooters like Call of Duty thanks to Turtle Beach's audio tuning, although it's no slouch in the cinematic department either, with decent bass and mids for that immersive quality.

The Stealth 600 is certainly on the budget end of the spectrum, and doesn't quite have the nicest materials on its earcups or thickest cushioning on its headband, but you typically have to pay far more to get something on that sort of level (although the far better LS35X is also on sale for Prime Day, if you wanted to spend a little more). The whole point here is that it's extremely great value at this price point, with direct-to-Xbox wirelessness and all the basic features you'd need in a wireless headset without breaking the bank.

In terms of affordability, this is easily one of the best Xbox headsets on the market, though, given that it beats all other competing $100 RRP headsets in this price range.