Click for next article

We're going to need a bigger knife to carve this Xbox out.

Microsoft has announced (via Xbox Wire) one of the strangest promotions it's done in years. It's hosting a free giveaway on social media for the Xbox Series X–Bite, a custom-made Xbox Series X trapped in a fake alligator.

This is not a gimmick display piece; there is an actual, fully functional Xbox Series X inside this fabricated beast, complete with a built-in resting place for an Xbox Series X controller rest in the alligator's jaw.

Do note that only one Xbox Series X-Bite exists and that Microsoft will only give it away to one winner. If you're interested in this monstrosity.

Latest Videos From Windows Central

Here are the rules for entering this giveaway promotion:

Step 1 - Make an X, Instagram, or TikTok account.

Step 2 - Follow @XBOX on your platform of choice.

Step 3- Repost the designated XBOX sweepstakes post.

Step 4 - Manually add #XbiteSweepstakes to your repost.

Step 5 - Make sure to set your account's privacy settings to public so Microsoft can see your post.

The Xbox Series X-Bite sweepstakes giveaway will run from 9:00 a.m. PT on November 3, 2026, to 11:59 p.m. PT on November 10, 2026.

Keep an eye out for notifications from Microsoft after you enter. If you've won, you will need to claim your prize within 48 hours of Microsoft's notification; otherwise, you'll miss your chance.

Windows Central's take

XBOX SERIES X-BITE | Sweepstakes Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now I've seen my fair share of bizarre gaming promotions as a gaming journalist over the years, but this one takes the cake for how random it is. I mean, how do you even put any discs in this gator (and will Xbox controllers' wireless connections be able to get through its stomach)?

I can't help but wonder if this was originally meant to be a Grand Theft Auto 6-themed Xbox Series X giveaway (considering the game takes place in a satirical version of Florida called "Leonida"), but something happened to cause Microsoft to veer away from any mention of it.

Either way, with Xbox consoles struggling for stock, I'm sure there will be plenty of people crazy enough to enter this contest to win the Xbox Series X-Bite and display it as a treasured heirloom for future generations to guard with their lives...or take the console out of the gator's stomach and toss out the reptile if it's too big to fit in their rooms.

Join us on Reddit at r/WindowsCentral to share your insights and discuss our latest news, reviews, and more.