Starfield Premium Upgrade for Xbox is on sale, so save money before the Shattered Space expansion arrives

Starfield is getting bigger and bigger, and if you're looking to check out the first official expansion for Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction role-playing experience, you'll want to be ready. Starfield: Shattered Space requires the Premium Upgrade of the game to play, and right now, you can grab the Starfield Premium Upgrade for just $25.09 at CDKeys, which is nearly a $10 discount.

Starfield Premium Upgrade | was $35 now $25.09 at CDKeys The Premium Upgrade for Starfield grants access to the upcoming first expansion, Shattered Space. Taking advantage of this deal means hopping in and playing this new horror-tinged adventure at a much lower price. You'll still need access to the base game, which can be bought separately or played through Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield: Shattered Space is looking to shake up the game's formula

The followers of the Great Serpent hold power here. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The tone in Starfield is often is one of hope, and it's a bright, optimistic game leaning on a sense of discovery. It's also a game that takes place across a cluster of solar systems, with players jumping from planet to planet for brief periods of time. Shattered Space is changing all of that, with the expansion instead taking place primarily on one planet, the world of Va'ruun'kai.

On Va'ruun'kai, players will encounter a far more alien presence, with strange things happening. The expansion as a whole has been advertised as something of a horror game, with an unnerving atmosphere and dark threats lurking on the planet. Because Shattered Space is set all on the same planet, it means you won't be jumping from planet to planet like in the main game, setting the stage for quite a different experience.

Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC, and if you're an Xbox player, this is a great way to get ready for Shattered Space. It's important to note that the Premium Upgrade includes the expansion, but it does not include the game.

You've got two options, as you can buy Starfield outright, or you can make sure you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Taking either route and grabbing the Premium Upgrade will let you jump into Starfield: Shattered Space when it launches on Sep. 30, 2024.

If you haven't played Starfield since launch, it's worth noting the game has received a number of big updates since then. Naturally this included bug fixes, but Bethesda Game Studios has also implemented mod support, as well as 40 FPS, 60 FPS, and uncapped framerate modes on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and even a recent addition in the form of a REV-8 rover that can be driven around. With future DLC planned after Shattered Space, this is a game that will be continuing to grow for a while.

Can I trust CDKeys?

Yes, you can absolutely trust CDKeys. Skepticism is understandable, as there are a number of shady resellers out there that use less-than-scrupulous methods, but CDKeys isn't one of them. As long as a key is in stock and you buy it, you've got nothing to worry about.