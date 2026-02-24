The new CEO of Xbox replies to 'fake gamer' and generative AI accusations across social media — "Faking it would be a terrible idea"
CEO Asha Sharma responds directly, clarifying her gamertag and outlining her focus for Xbox’s future.
Over the weekend, and following the announcement that Asha Sharma is the new CEO of Xbox, a wave of claims began circulating online. Some accused her of being AI-generated. Others suggested she was faking her tweets. Just about every angle was picked apart.
That speculation reached her, prompting Sharma, on her very first day in the role, to respond directly. She replied to Ryan McCaffrey of IGN, firmly denying the claims.
Now, I’d love to say this will put people’s minds at ease, but I can already imagine the grifters finding a new angle to complain about. Still, I come bearing what should be good news, at least if you genuinely care about Xbox.
So, let’s take a look at exactly what was said. It was a wild weekend for Xbox fans, and Monday did not slow things down either. Between "This is an Xbox" marketing campaign failures and the many takes on X about Sharma as CEO, the conversation quickly spiralled out of control.
Some of it was cautiously optimistic. A lot of it was not. A few people on X (and I will not name names), accused Sharma of being a fake gamer. Others went as far as suggesting she was an AI bot.
Ryan McCaffrey shared his concerns as well, though in a far more thoughtful way. He suggested she may at least have someone more knowledgeable about video games nearby, helping her navigate things. Sharma saw the post and responded this morning, stating:
That response certainly challenges the claims being made, whether people choose to believe her or not. She has also spent the weekend replying to fans directly on X. We covered several of the more notable exchanges already, and they are worth checking out.
Personally, I have been impressed so far, cautiously so. Xbox has a lot to prove.
As much as I believe Phil is the reason we even have an Xbox to criticise today, it was in need of fresh energy. I am hopeful this could be that shift. As her team begins to take shape, it will hopefully not be long before we start seeing what the future of Xbox actually looks like.
Are you satisfied with Asha Sharma's response?
Do you believe Asha Sharma’s response has addressed the concerns, or do you think Xbox still has more to prove under its new leadership? Let us know in the comments and make sure to take part in our poll below:
Adam is a Psychology Master’s graduate passionate about gaming, community building, and digital engagement. A lifelong Xbox fan since 2001, he started with Halo: Combat Evolved and remains an avid achievement hunter. Over the years, he has engaged with several Discord communities, helping them get established and grow. Gaming has always been more than a hobby for Adam—it’s where he’s met many friends, taken on new challenges, and connected with communities that share his passion.
