The HP Envy Move is 'absolutely perfect as a family-oriented PC,' and you can grab it right now for $100 off

The HP Envy Move is a unique All-in-One PC that features a built-in battery, a retractable handle, and pop-out feet. That design allows you to move the PC anywhere you'd like within a home or office. It's an excellent PC for working from home, sharing a computer with your family, or even as a portable streaming screen, thanks to its impressive speakers and large display. Right now, you can get the HP Envy Move for $100 off, thanks to a holiday deal.

HP Envy Move All-in-One | was $999.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy This All-in-One's unique design makes it portable. It features a hidden handle and a built-in battery that make the PC easy to move around a home or office. The HP Envy Move has a 23.8-inch display, a kickstand, and a back pocket for storing a keyboard.

✅Perfect for: Working from home, sharing a PC with the family, or any workflow that benefits from having a portable computer. ❌Avoid if: You need a powerful PC for gaming or creative work. 💰Price check: $729.99 at HP (Intel Core i3 model)

A perfect PC for working from home or sharing

We have a full review of the HP Envy Move on the way. I won't spoil everything our Managing Editor Ben Wilson has to say about the All-in-One, but expect to hear praise. Wilson says the HP Envy Move is "absolutely perfect as a family-oriented PC." It's also a better shared PC than any laptop you can buy, according to Wilson.

The value of the HP Envy Move comes from its unique design. There are other All-in-One PCs on the market, but none of them are quite like HP's new PC. The Envy Move has a handle that makes it easy to carry around, a built-in battery, and feet that pop out automatically, so you don't have to mess around with the bottom of the All-in-One when placing it down.

Thanks to its design, you can, quite literally, pick up the HP Envy Move and use it anywhere you want. On a sunny day you can use it on your patio. If you work from home and are tired of looking at the same walls, you can pick up the PC and move it to your dining room. It also makes a great kitchen companion and shared family screen.

With streaming services and even broadcast television being available online, you can also use the HP Envy Move as a portable TV.

Speaking of those speakers, the HP Envy Move delivers phenomenal audio quality that bests any laptop you can buy.

For work and play, but not native gaming or creators

While the HP Envy Move is an impressive machine, it's not a gaming PC. It also can't handle demanding workloads for professional creators. The more powerful mode has an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. There's also an Intel Core i3 version available for a more affordable price. It's a lovely PC for everyday computing, productivity, and entertainment, but it lacks the internals to tackle gaming or creative work, at least natively.

The All-in-One has an HDMI in port, meaning you can hook up an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or handheld gaming console and use the Envy Move's large screen and larger speakers. Having another device connected isn't as portable, but it means you can have a more powerful system for gaming or creative work while still using the screen and speakers of the HP Envy Move.