Everyone’s talking about the $990 RTX 4080 Super, but this Black Friday deal is way better

The NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super for $990 is tempting, but the RTX 4070 at $469 is a far better deal for most PC gamers.

NVIDIA's graphics cards always garner a lot of attention on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this year it seems like everyone is talking about the Zotac Gaming AMP RTX 4080 Super. It's down to $990 at Newegg at the time of writing, and despite the 11% discount it remains out of the price range of the average gamer, myself included.

The next best GPU deal I found — and one that I'm seriously contemplating cashing in on — involves the MSI Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070. The best price I could find comes from Newegg, where it's down to $469.99 from the regular $576.99. Newegg is tossing in a $15 DoorDash gift card and a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to get you set up for a 2025 full of gaming.

The GPU deal to beat MSI Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070

Was: $576.99

Now: $469.99 at Newegg

Bonus: $15 DoorDash gift card + Indiana Jones and the Great Circle "The RTX 4070 brings Ada Lovelace down to the mainstream with a $599 price tag. It's basically on par with the RTX 3080 in a more compact and efficient package, with DLSS 3 Frame Generation sweetening the pot." — Jarred Walton (Tom's Hardware) Tom's Hardware review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: Strong 1440p gaming, especially with DLSS enabled. NVIDIA still has the best ray tracing. ❌Avoid if: You have deeper pockets and can splurge on the RTX 4080 Super. Interface: PCIe 4.0. Boost clock: 2,505MHz. Memory: 12GB GDDR6. Power: 200W. Recommended PSU: 650W. Launch date: 2023. 👉See at: Newegg.com Return period: 30-day free returns. Price match? Select items (noted). Membership: Newegg+ is a free membership with free shipping, exclusive sales and discounts, and dedicated customer service. 💰Price check: $705.18 at Amazon 🤩Alternative deal: MSI Ventus 2X RTX 4060 for $288.98 at Newegg

The GPU everyone wants Zotac Gaming RTX 4080 SUPER AMP

Was: $1,119.99

Now: $989.99 at Newegg

Bonus: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle "The RTX 4080 Super mostly improves Nvidia's product stack by slashing the MSRP by $200. It's barely faster than the vanilla 4080 and otherwise doesn't offer anything truly new, but cheaper and faster are at least a step in the right direction." — Jarred Walton (Tom's Hardware) Tom's Hardware review ⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: 4K and 1440p gaming in any modern titles. ❌Avoid if: You don't mind saving a lot of money on the RTX 4070, which rocks at 1440p. Interface: PCIe 4.0. Boost clock: 2610MHz. Memory: 16GB GDDR6. Power: 320W. Recommended PSU: 750W. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Newegg.com Return period: 30-day free returns. Price match? Select items (noted). Membership: Newegg+ is a free membership with free shipping, exclusive sales and discounts, and dedicated customer service.

Why I recommend the RTX 4070 rather than the RTX 4080 Super

NVIDIA's GPUs are at the top of many Black Friday shopping lists, and the best deal I've found is on MSI's RTX 4070. (Image credit: Windows Central)

NVIDIA's RTX 4080 and the Super variant are out of my price range, but that doesn't keep me from salivating over the specs. It's a GPU that is rightfully at the top of many Black Friday shopping lists, with the ability to run your favorite games at a 4K resolution with relatively smooth framerates.

If you've already earmarked $1,000+ for a GPU, the Zotac Gaming AMP RTX 4080 Super is currently the best Black Friday deal I've found on this level of performance. It's down to $989.99 at Newegg, with a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle thrown in to sweeten the deal.

However, the deal that's going to make sense for most people will be a lot easier on the wallet. Most gamers aren't playing at a 4K resolution or need 1440p framerates beyond 200Hz, in which case an RTX 4080 Super starts to seem like expensive overkill.

In steps the RTX 4070. Its performance is similar to the RTX 3080, but it adds DLSS 3 Frame Generation and improves on the 30-series efficiency. While I'd usually say something like the RTX 4060 Ti is the sweet spot for most gamers, this RTX 4070 deal at Newegg is too good to pass up.

MSI's Ventus 2X E1 OC RTX 4070 is a compact card with a dual-fan setup, 5,888 CUDA cores, boost clock up to 2,505MHz, and a 200W power draw. It's from the same series as the awesome RTX 2060 I used to have in my personal gaming PC, which gave me no problems in terms of cooling or reliability.

The GPU's 12GB of VRAM is an improvement over the bare minimum 8GB I'd recommend in 2024, and as mentioned you get access to all of the latest NVIDIA advancements that boost performance in games. Working with 1080p or 1440p? You'll love its capabilities.

Pricing history shows this GPU has never dipped below $530 before now, and that milestone has been shattered with Newegg's deal. Right now you can pick it up for $469.99, and Newegg adds a $15 DoorDash gift card and a copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free.

If you do decide to grab the discounted MSI GPU, be sure to have a look at my recommendations for the perfect CPU to pair with the RTX 4070. I already wrote about why the Ryzen 7 7800X3D isn't the best CPU to buy on Black Friday, with some discounted recommendations in tow.