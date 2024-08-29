Labor Day deals 2024: Including Intel Gamer Days savings on laptops, PC gaming, monitors, accessories, and beyond

Labor Day has deals on everything from gaming PC to laptops, monitors, and accessories.

Labor Day weekend is approaching quickly, but the deals have already started. The sales event, usually focused around the holiday, also coincides with this year's Intel Gamer Days, effectively doubling up on the savings for everything related to PC gaming.

I'm seeing plenty of great laptops and desktop PCs (both gaming and standard), monitors, accessories, and more enjoying deep discounts across the web, which is why I've put together this curated list of only the best savings.

While major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, Target, and Walmart have ongoing promotions across countless brands and products, individual sites like Acer, Dell, HP, and Lenovo also have more focused sales on top PC hardware and accessories. I'll be sure to keep this roundup of the best deals current so that you're always looking at the best savings on products we can actually recommend buying.

Best gaming deals for Labor Day

God of War Ragnarök | was $59.99 now $51.69 at CDKeys (PC, Steam) God of War Ragnarök continues the story of Kratos and his son, Atreus as they grapple with prophecy and countless mythological meanies.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who love third-person action games with smart puzzles, cinematic cutscenes, and an engaging story. ❌Avoid it if: You don't enjoy third-person games driven by story.



💰Price check: $59.99 at GreenManGaming (Steam)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months) | was $49.99 now $30.09 at CDKeys Pick up three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only about $30 with this great deal from CDKeys. The price is set to go up in September, so don't miss out.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who enjoy access to countless games on both Xbox and PC platforms. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather buy your games outright or only use one of the two platforms.



💰Price check: $45 at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Go 512GB | was $699.99 now $582.03 at Amazon Lenovo's Legion Go with 512GB SSD is down to about $582 at Amazon, besting the running deal at Best Buy. It has a beautiful 8.8-inch QHD touch display at 144Hz, and it's powered by an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU.

✅Perfect for: Gamers who want a portable and powerful handheld with a large display and removable controllers. ❌Avoid it if: You need a full-size laptop that can better handle other work than gaming.



👀 Alternative deal: Lenovo Legion Go 512GB for $599.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Lenovo Legion Go review

Xbox Series X|S Core Wireless Controller | was $59.99 now $43.93 at Amazon Amazon offers a wide range of Xbox Series X|S wireless controller colors, the cheapest coming in at a discounted $43.93. These also work perfectly with Windows PCs.

✅Perfect for: Xbox and PC gamers who need a new controller. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather have one of the upgraded Xbox Elite controllers.



💰Price check: $60 at Best Buy

Seagate 2TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card | was $359.99 now $232.49 at Amazon Upgrade your Xbox Series X|S storage with this 2TB Seagate expansion card, discounted heavily at Amazon. Best Buy has a similar $250 price after a discount, keeping Amazon in the lead.

✅Perfect for: Xbox Series X|S users who need extra (and official) storage space for their console. ❌Avoid it if: You don't mind making room for new games by deleting old games.



💰Price check: $250 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Seagate Xbox Series X|S Storage Expansion Card review

Best laptop deals for Labor Day

Acer Nitro V | was $779.99 now $649.99 at Amazon The discounted Acer Nitro V includes an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It has a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: Casual or younger PC gamers who don't mind modest performance at 1080p. ❌Avoid it if: You want to game at 1440p or 4K, or prefer high framerates in demanding games.



💰Price check: $846.88 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 | was $699.99 now $424.99 at Lenovo The IdeaPad Slim 3 (Gen 8) has an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare finish and touch functionality.

✅Perfect for: Budget shoppers who need a capable 15.6-inch PC with a full keyboard (including numpad), 1080p touch display, and Ryzen performance. ❌Avoid it if: You want a gaming laptop or need something more compact.



💰Price check: $600 at Costco



👀 Alternative deal: IdeaPad Slim 5 16 for $585 at Lenovo

Dell XPS 13 (9345) | was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Dell Dell's latest XPS 13 is a Copilot+ PC with a Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-80) SoC including a powerful NPU for Windows 11 AI features. It has 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ display at 120Hz.

HP Victus 15.6 (Ryzen 5, RTX 4050) | was $979 now $599 at Walmart HP's Victus 15 has an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS CPU, RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD. Its 15.6-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate, a great match for this performance hardware.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers shopping for an affordable laptop capable of 1080p at 144Hz. ❌Avoid it if: You want to focus on 1440p or 4K, or want more powerful gaming hardware.



👀 Alternative deal: HP Victus 15.6 (Core i7, RTX 4050) for $799.99 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) | was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy With a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, you can enjoy smooth performance in demanding titles. They look great on the FHD display with 165Hz refresh rate.

✅Perfect for: Mobile PC gaming with strong performance in demanding titles. ❌Avoid it if: You want a more compact PC or prefer a higher resolution than 1080p. 🔍Our experience: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) review



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Best desktop deals for Memorial Day

Acer Aspire TC-1775-UR11 | was $600 now $449.99 at Newegg The refreshed Aspire TC-1775 comes with a 14th Gen Core i5-14400 CPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and a keyboard/mouse combo. Buying at Newegg also lands you a free copy of Assassin's Creed Shadows.

✅Perfect for: Casual PC use around the house. ❌Avoid it if: You'd like to focus on gaming or want a higher-quality PC with easier future upgrade options.



💰Price check: $449.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Acer Aspire TC-1775-UR11 review

Acer Predator Orion 5000 | was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Acer This monster gaming PC has a Core i7-12700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 2TB HDD, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. It's built into a stylish case with plenty of RGB lighting.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who don't want to build their own PC to handle 1440p and 4K gaming. ❌Avoid it if: You want more recent performance hardware or plan on gaming at 1080p.



👀 Alternative deal: Acer Predator Orion 3000 (Core i7-13700F, RTX 4070) for $1,200 at Newegg

iBUYPOWER TraceMesh | was $1,199.99 now $899 at Walmart The TraceMesh gaming desktop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700F CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. It's liquid-cooled and has plenty of RGB lighting inside. Save $300 during Intel Gamer Days.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a PC that can handle 1440p. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather build your own PC or want to push 4K frame rates.



👀 Alternative deal: iBUYPOWER Y60 (Core i9-14900KF, RTX 4070) for $1,399 at Walmart

✅Perfect for: Casual use around the home or office; can be configured with gaming hardware if required. ❌Avoid it if: You want to focus primarily on gaming or want to save money with a mini PC.



👀 Alternative deal: XPS Desktop (8960) with RTX 4060 Ti for $1,399.99 at Dell 🔍Our experience: Dell XPS Desktop (8960) review

Geekom IT12 Mini PC | was $699 now $551 at Amazon Geekom makes some of the best mini PCs on the market, and its IT12 is enjoying a 21% discount at Amazon. It has an Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and plenty of ports.

✅Perfect for: Desktops where space is an issue. Mini PCs are powerful and affordable. ❌Avoid it if: You want a discrete GPU for gaming or need more room inside for future upgrades and expansion.



👀 Alternative deal: ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation for $879 at Lenovo

Best monitor deals for Labor Day

Acer KA272 monitor | was $159.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy Acer's affordable KA272 is a 27-inch 1080p monitor with AMD FreeSync, 100Hz refresh rate, and HDMI connectivity. Not bad at all for general home or office use.

✅Perfect for: General PC use around the home or office. ❌Avoid it if: you want gaming specs or a higher resolution than 1080p.



💰Price check: $160 at Amazon



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

Samsung Odyssey G4 27 | was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy The Odyssey G4 is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a sizzling 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, 1080p panel, and ergonomic stand.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers with performance hardware that can push high 240Hz frame rates at 1080p. ❌Avoid it if: You want a higher resolution, you don't game, or you want something larger.



💰Price check: $419.90 at Amazon



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

LG UltraGear 39 OLED | was $1,499.99 now $889.99 at Amazon This ultrawide 39-inch curved OLED gaming monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time, HDR400 support, G-Sync compatibility, and a 3440x1440 resolution.

✅Perfect for: Gamers with deep pockets who want to bask in OLED color and contrast. ❌Avoid it if: You're not a gamer or can't spend $1,000 on a screen.



💰Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy



Dell S2721QS 4K | was $279.99 now $229.99 at Dell Dell's S2721QS is a dream come true for most PC users who simply want a 27-inch 4K monitor for home and office use. It has built-in speakers, ergonomic stand, HDMI and DP inputs, and a reasonable price.

✅Perfect for: Standard PC use that requires a crisp 4K resolution. ❌Avoid it if: You want strong gaming features or a curved/ultrawide panel.



💰Price check: $229.99 at Amazon

Best PC upgrade & accessory deals for Labor Day

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD | was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy The 990 Pro from Samsung is easily one of the best drives on the market for gaming, specialized use, and general storage. Read speeds hit up to 7,450MB/s, and the 2TB capacity has plenty of space.



AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D | was $449 now $399 at Newegg The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is arguably the best CPU for PC gamers despite Ryzen 9000 hitting the market. Its 3D V-Cache can considerably boost performance in your favorite titles.

Intel Core i7-12700K | was $449.99 now $228.99 at Amazon The Core i7-12700K remains a solid option for gamers and multitaskers. It boasts 12 cores and a Turbo boost up to 5.0GHz, all running at 125W.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers, creators, and multitaskers who want strong CPU performance. ❌Avoid it if: You want newer hardware or prefer what AMD is doing with Ryzen CPUs.



💰Price check: $259.99 at Newegg



👀 Alternative deal: $40 off Core i7-14700K at Newegg

Razer Basilisk V3 Wired | was $69.99 now $46.99 at Amazon Razer's Basilisk V3 Wired remains a top option for PC gamers who prefer a cabled connection. It has a 26K DPI sensor, 11 customizable buttons, and plenty of RGB lighting.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who need a precision gaming mouse with RGB lighting and a wired connection. ❌Avoid it if: You prefer a wireless connection, don't need RGB lighting, or don't plan on gaming.



💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Razer Basilisk V3 review

✅Perfect for: Living rooms, offices, and travel where a compact and wireless keyboard makes sense. ❌Avoid it if: You need a full-size board with more keys or want to focus on gaming.



💰Price check: $37.99 at Amazon

When is Labor Day 2024?

Labor Day weekend is nearly here, with the Monday holiday falling on September 2, 2024. Although the actual day should have the most variety of deals and sales, most major retailers and PC manufacturers have already discounted countless products.

Should I wait for Black Friday or Prime Big Deal Days?

Black Friday isn't happening until late November, and you might see something on sale that can't wait three months. Black Friday and Cyber Monday often offer the best prices of the year on tech, but from my browsing, it's clear that there are plenty of tempting deals for Labor Day and Intel Gamer Days.

Amazon has also announced a second sales event called Prime Big Deal Days, which is expected to run for a few days in October.

How can I tell what's a good deal on Labor Day?

Any sales event, whether based on a holiday or simply a retail promotion, usually comes with a bunch of so-so deals mixed in with the best sales. Many retailers raise prices leading into sales events to make their deal pricing look even better, which is why it's important to check out pricing history.

If you're shopping at Amazon, the CamelCamelCamel tool can show you a full history of pricing, including first- and third-party sales.