Our favorite gaming laptop is $300 off with this Memorial Day deal

Alienware is one of the main brands most people think of when it comes to high-quality gaming laptops, and the m16 R2 sits in the sweet spot of performance and size. One of the main drawbacks of Alienware laptops is their elevated price; the premium features aren't free, and you can easily spend thousands on a high-performance model.

There are lots of great Memorial Day deals on laptops this year, but one that stands out is a $300 discount on a rather powerful Alienware m16 R2. Equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (CPU), NVIDIA RTX 4070 discrete laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate, it's capable of delivering a smooth experience in all your favorite titles.

Regularly priced at $1,850, it's down to $1,550 at Best Buy's Memorial Day sale. That's a better price than you'll find even on Dell's official website. If you want to land a sleek gaming laptop capable of 1440p, this is the way to go.

Alienware m16 R2 | was $1,850 now $1,550 at Best Buy This discounted model includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of upgradeable DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a 16-inch QHD+ display with 240Hz refresh rate for smooth action.

✅Perfect for: PC gamers who want a high-end PC that they can take with them anywhere. ❌Avoid it if: You'd rather invest in a desktop gaming PC or just need a laptop for general use. 💰Price check: $300 off at Dell (Core Ultra 9)



🤔 Why Best Buy: My Best Buy memberships get free 2-day shipping, 60-day return windows, and more.

More Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Why we love the Alienware m16 R2

The Alienware m16 R2 playing Cyberpunk 2077. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Windows Central Editor Rebecca Spear reviewed the Alienware m16 R2, handing it a Best Award in the process. She said, "This laptop provides some of the smoothest gaming sessions I've ever experienced, thanks to its powerful RTX 40-Series GPU and Intel Core Ultra CPU. It's also much more compact than its predecessor and offers excellent battery life for a gaming laptop. Including a Stealth Mode hotkey makes it easy to turn off all distracting RGB in a public setting."

Our favorite gaming laptop so far in 2024 is the right choice if you'd like to run more demanding games without issue while still retaining mobility. The 16-inch laptop weighs in at about 5.75 pounds (2.61kg) and measures about 0.93 inches (23.5mm) thin, which is more impressive than it seems once we dig into the included performance hardware.

The Alienware m16 R2 that we're highlighting here has specs in line with the demands of the QHD+ display, meaning you won't be leaving anything on the table. It's also the configuration that we recommend in our review. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU with 16 cores and a Performance-core clock up to 4.8GHz, as well as an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz RAM can be upgraded after purchase, but the 16GB that comes configured should be a good starting point. Dell also includes an upgradeable 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for plenty of speedy storage. An extra M.2 slot inside makes adding storage a breeze.

The 90Wh battery isn't going to last long while gaming (the norm for gaming laptops), but you can expect between six and eight hours of life if you're going about web browsing and general productivity work. Not bad at all. Here's a look at some benchmark results from our review.

Image 1 of 6 Alienware m16 R2 earned a score of 6,988 in PCMark 10 Modern Office. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Alienware m16 R2 earned a single-core score of 2,439 and a multi-core score of 12,614 in Geekbench 6. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) In CrystalDiskMark, Alienware m16 R2 produced a write speed of 5,174 MB/s and a read speed of 6,911 MB/s (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) In CrossMark, Alienware m16 R2 earned an overall score of 1,718. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) In 3DMark Time Spy, Alienware m16 R2 earned a score of 12,289. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) In Cinebench R23, Alienware m16 R2 earned a single-core score of 1,792 and a multi-core score of 18,359. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Circling back to the display, we tested for 99% sRGB, 79% AdobeRGB, and 81% DCI-P3 color reproduction, making it well-suited for gaming purposes. The 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution is crisp, and the 240Hz refresh rate is more than enough for competitive play. NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus eliminate screen tearing and boost battery life.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are onboard for wireless connectivity, and the laptop has dual 2W speakers and a 1080p webcam. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1), HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

As mentioned in our review, "If you tend to play graphically intensive games and want a laptop that can keep up with your gaming sessions, you should consider getting the Alienware m16 R2." And with this $300 discount at Best Buy, it's even easier to recommend to PC gamers.