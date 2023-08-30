Back to school sale slashes $550 off the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i with an RTX 4060

Gaming laptops range from thin PCs built for portability to chunky clamshells that are essentially portable desktops. They also range in terms of price, with high-end machines costing thousands of dollars. But you don't have to break the bank to game on the go. Lenovo's Legion Pro 5i is a highly rated mid-range gaming laptop that's even more affordable thanks to a back to school discount.

Right now, you can pick up the Legion Pro 5i for $1,249 at B&H. That's a savings of $550 on a PC featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GeForce 4060, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i | was $1,799 now $1,249 at B&H This gaming laptop delivers good value at its normal price, so a $550 discount is quite the head turner. This model features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, and a 2560 x 1600 display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Price check: From $1,299.99 at Lenovo (various configurations)

The Legion Pro 5i isn't as flashy as some of the best gaming laptops, but it delivers solid performance at a good price. Lenovo went with a straightforward design that focuses on functionality over looks and flare. The laptop has plenty of ports, a well-built body, and a 16-inch screen.

The discounted model of the Legion Pro 5i features a 2560 x 1600 screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3 ms (Overdrive) response time. That IPS display covers 100% sRGB and reaches 500 nits of brightness (400 nits in HDR mode). It supports NVIDIA G-Sync, so the best PC games should appear smooth.

An important thing to note about the Legion Pro 5i is that its Performance mode is not available when the laptop is running on battery. That means you'll have to keep the device plugged in to get the best performance. While the Legion Pro 5i is portable enough to take on the go, you'll have a much better experience with it plugged into an outlet.

"All in all, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) delivers killer performance and thermal management when it's plugged in, as most users are liable to do the majority of the time, but it just isn't consistent enough off the charger," said our Zachary Boddy said in their Legion Pro 5i review. "If you need a laptop that can perform as well on and off the charger, this just isn't it."

When browsing through models of the Legion Pro 5i, note that there are a variety of options for display, memory, CPU, and GPU. There are several deals at B&H, but you may be able to get a better deal for your specific needs through Lenovo.

Lenovo is one of the largest laptop manufacturers in the world, but your mind may think about productivity when you think about the company. The Legion lineup aims to change that, and it should succeed if it keeps adding laptops like the Legion Pro 5i.

Boddy explained that "Lenovo may not be the first company you think of when considering the best place to go for a great gaming laptop, but the Legion Pro 5i (Gen 8) once again proves that Lenovo knows how to game."