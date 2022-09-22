Best Buy's best Dell deals could save you hundreds on a new laptop
If you're in the market for a new laptop, or even if you're just a little curious about what's out there and available right now, then you'll want to take a look at what Best Buy has. This is an unusual sale because, honestly, usually the best place to buy a Dell is straight from Dell. Right now you can find amazing deals on the Inspiron and XPS lineups at Best Buy instead, though. And these laptops vary from the super affordable to the super powerful with features including touchscreens, OLED panels, RTX graphics cards, and more.
Figure out your budget and then take a look at all the options available to you. You should be able to find something that is perfect for you with as many features as it can hold.
These aren't the only laptops we're tracking when it comes to great deals. If you need an affordable Windows laptop for work or because you're a student, we've got you. If you're a gamer looking for something a little beefier, we've got you covered there, too.
Best Buy's best Dell deals:
Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop
$800 $599.99 (opens in new tab)
One of the stronger deals considering this laptop for less than $600 includes a convertible design, full touchscreen support, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and a super-fast 256GB SSD. This one is Blue, but you can also get it in Pebble Green (opens in new tab).
Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop
$900 $649.99 (opens in new tab)
A great 2-in-1 laptop with a Full HD 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop $849.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
The 14-inch display has an IPS panel, full touchscreen support, and a 1080p pixel resolution. You also get the latest 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Dell XPS 15.6-inch laptop
$1,800 $1,349.99 (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a gaming machine, this is a great one to save some money on. The laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's also powered by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card and includes a Full HD 15.6-inch screen.
Dell XPS 15.6-inch laptop
$1,900 $1,424.99 (opens in new tab)
Another powerful option in the XPS lineup with some huge savings and great specs. This one is powered by a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive.
Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 OLED laptop $1,549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Grab one of the latest in the Inspiron lineup. It comes equipped with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and even a Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics card.
Dell XPS 15.6-inch OLED laptop
$2,400 $1,799.99 (opens in new tab)
A powerful machine with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and even a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for gamers. Includes a 15.6-inch screen with an OLED panel and touchscreen support.
