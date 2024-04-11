Dell's XPS 17 is a 'powerhouse for creatives,' and this limited-time deal slashes $1,000 off the laptop

Dell has a flash sale going on right now that slashes hundreds of dollars off the company's best PCs. Among those discounts is a deal on the XPS 17 that saves you $1,000. The model that's on sale runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. Dell's deal on the XPS 15 ran out of stock before the flash deal was scheduled to end and the $1,000 discount on the XPS 17 could do the same, so if it's the right PC for you, it's worth grabbing right away.

Dell XPS 17 | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-17-laptop/spd/xps-17-9730-laptop/usexchcto9730rpl05" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $3,479 now $2,749 at Dell This discounted XPS 17 has just about all the bell's and whistles the laptop offers. It pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080. It also has 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a UHD+ 3840 x 2400 display. Those specs make the XPS 17 an excellent choice for creators and those who need a powerful PC on the go. While the XPS 17 is not a gaming laptop, it can also handle some of the best PC games.

XPS 17 review highlights

The XPS 17 earned praise for its design, performance, and four Thunderbolt 4 ports. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Dell's large XPS laptop earned high marks in our XPS 17 review. The PC's design, performance, and high-end specs drew praise, as did the laptop's display and inclusion of four Thunderbolt 4 ports. The biggest complaints about the XPS 17 were its 720p camera, its lack of a USA-A or HDMI port, and the fact that there was not an OLED option. Those knocks are still applicable today, but the XPS 17 is still an excellent laptop.

"Dell's XPS 17 (9730) is a powerful laptop thanks to its strong processors and fast reading and writing speeds," said Rebecca Spear in our review. "It's up to almost any task making it perfect as a work laptop, family laptop, or a station for creative projects. Thanks to the powerful GPU, it also has decent graphical abilities to handle all of your hobbies and gaming desires to a good extent."

Is the XPS 17 a gaming laptop?

The XPS 17 isn't' a gaming laptop, but it is a laptop that can play games. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

At first blush, Dell's XPS 17 may appear to be a gaming laptop. The model that's on sale pairs a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. Add the fact that the PC has 32GB of RAM and a UHD+ display, and you'd be right to assume that the Dell XPS 17 can play some of the best PC games. But the XPS 17 is not a gaming laptop.

The XPS 17, like its smaller XPS 15 sibling, is a laptop designed for creators. It's a beautiful and powerful laptop with high-end specs, but there are better options if your primary focus is gaming. Our Rebecca Spear tackled this question more in-depth when answering if the Dell XPS 17 is the ultimate gaming laptop.

"The quick answer is no, but it is a reliable device that can handle plenty of games better than many other laptops," said Spear. "In that way, it is the perfect all-purpose laptop that is great for work or school use but can also handle some gaming."

XPS 17 vs XPS 16

Dell's XPS 16 has a futuristic design when compared to the XPS 17 and is also on sale right now. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

At launch, the XPS 17 started at $2,449. The laptop is a bit older now and $1,000 off, so you can get a high-end version of the PC at only a few hundred dollars more than Dell's original asking price. Of course, PCs progress each year, so there are new CPUs and components than what's available in the XPS 17. But make no mistake, the XPS 17 is still an excellent PC in 2024.

If you prefer to have the latest and greatest gadgets, Dell has since launched the XPS 16. The laptop has a futuristic design that includes a haptic trackpad, zero-lattice keyboard, and a row of haptic function keys. Despite the XPS 16 only launching earlier this year, it's also on sale right now through Dell. The model below has an Intel Core Ultra, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, and a 16.3-inch OLED UHD+ display.

If you want the best bargain, Dell's $1,000 discount on the XPS 17 is your best bet. But the XPS 16 is a stunning PC with newer internals and a refreshed design.