Grab a gaming laptop from HP, ASUS, or Lenovo for as low as $1,100 today

You could save up to $480 today at Best Buy on a new gaming laptop. Many of these machines are fully loaded and blessed with some killer features including AMD Ryzen 9 processors, the latest in DDR5 RAM, and beautiful displays with high refresh rates and pixel resolution. Every single one of these laptops has a discrete graphics card that's sure to let you play all your favorite games at high settings, too.

The deals all come from Best Buy, and the machines available cover a variety of famous brands including HP OMEN, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7, and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus. Best Buy deals are temporary, so these prices could jump back up at any time. Some have already disappeared.

We're always on the look out for great deals, especially on laptops. Whether you need a cheap Windows laptop for school or work or a gaming laptop that won't let you down, we've got plenty of roundups for you. You can even check out these great Dell deals from Best Buy for even more options and ways to save.

Best Buy's Gaming PC deals:

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop $1,580 $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) The best value on this list considering the price drop. The HP Omen laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 7 6800 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an AMD Radeon RX 5560M graphics card. It has a 16.1-inch screen with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-inch laptop $1,650 $1,549.99 (opens in new tab) This is another gaming laptop that won't disappoint thanks to its AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon RX 6700S graphics card. It has a 14-inch screen with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate for a great gaming experience, too.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Zephyrus 120Hz laptop $1,900 $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) Start with the 14-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. Then power it with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive. Plus the graphics card is an AMD Radeon RX 6800S.