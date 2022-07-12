Grab a pair of Surface Earbuds for 50% off right now on Amazon Prime Day

Microsoft's in-ear Surface Earbuds are just $99 right now for Amazon Prime Day! (opens in new tab) Grab a pair of Microsoft's premium earbuds designed with comfort and ambient listening at the forefront of their experience. Featuring a large round touch surface for music and call controls, and a charging case that nets you up to 8 hours of battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Earbuds are available in two colors, that being Glacier White or Graphite Grey. The buds are designed so that you can hear what's going on in the real world while you listen to music, making them great for wearing in the office or on a run in a busy town.

Microsoft Surface Earbuds | From $199 $99 at Amazon

Available in white or black, Surface Earbuds from Microsoft are designed to help you stay productive at work while listening to music. Featuring long battery life and Office integration.

Surface Earbuds have historically been too expensive, so seeing them at that sweet $99 price point makes them a no brainer. They'll pair via Bluetooth to any Bluetooth 4.0 device or up, meaning they should work with your Samsung, iPhone, and Windows PC, including Surface PCs of course.

