I cover laptops for a living, and this Dell XPS 14 Anti-Prime Day deal is the best I've seen

Dell XPS 14 | was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Dell This laptop packs a 14-inch display into a compact body, thanks to its incredibly thin bezels. This model pairs an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with Intel Arc graphics. The XPS 14 is an outstanding Windows laptop that pushes the boundaries of what you can get out of an Ultrabook-like design. 👀See at: Dell



✅Perfect for: Those who want a stunning laptop with a futuristic design that packs a lot into a small body.



❌Avoid if: You prefer a more traditional laptop design or plan to game on your laptop.



🔎Our experience: Dell XPS 14 review



💰Price check: $1,599 at Walmart

The laptop of the future at the price of yesteryear

A zero-lattice keyboard, a large haptic trackpad, and nearly invisible bezels make the Dell XPS 14 look as modern as it feels. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The refreshed design seen in the XPS 14 has been around on Dell laptops for a few years, but since people upgrade to new laptops less frequently than they grab a new smartphone, there's a good chance you haven't used an XPS laptop that looks like the XPS 14 featured here. The zero-lattice keyboard, large haptic trackpad, and thin bezels make the XPS 14 a futuristic laptop that balances form and function.

Dell XPS 14 Specs • Display: 14.5” FHD

• CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7-155 H

• GPU: Intel Arc

• RAM: 16GB

• Storage: 512GB

• Battery: 70WHr

• Dimensions: 18 x 320 x 216mm

• Weight: Starting 3.6lbs (1.68kg)

The configuration that's on sale for $999.99 is the entry-level XPS 14. It has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The display of that model is a 14.5-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution (1920x1200). Those specs are more than enough for everyday computing. If you need a more powerful PC, you can save up to $500 on several other models, including a maxed-out XPS 14 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. That XPS 14 also has a 3.2K OLED display.

"A gorgeous feat in engineering, performance, and design"

The XPS 14 is among the best laptops on the market and earned a near-perfect score in our review. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

In his Dell XPS 14 review, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino gave the laptop a 4.5 out of 5. The laptop earned praise for its powerful CPU, GPU, and NPU combination as well as its "incredible design." The downsides of the laptop include its high price tag, which isn't a factor this week, thanks to a sizeable $500 discount on the XPS 14.

"With its compact size, beefy Intel H-series processor, NPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, the Dell XPS 14 packs a punch while looking like no other laptop on the market," said Rubino back in March.

"Dell's new full HD webcam is also excellent, and the quad speakers and OLED touch display set the bar for other laptops. Battery life is its only weakness, and even that is better than expected."

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, this XPS 14 promises good battery life and performance. How long the PC lasts will depend on the display you choose and your workflow, but the XPS 14 can last all day in certain circumstances. I recommend using settings like auto-brightness and variable refresh rate to get the most battery life out of the XPS 14.

Apart from its unique design, the XPS 14 has the build quality you'd expect from a flagship Dell laptop. "Build quality is also excellent, with no creaking or flimsy parts. The entire device is smooth and, due to the aluminum, has an exceptionally premium feel," said Rubino.

When Rubino reviewed the XPS 14 in March, he called it his "favorite laptop of 2024 so far." Several impressive devices have come out since then, but the XPS 14 is still among the best laptops.

