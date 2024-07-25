Maingear's refreshed ML-17 gaming laptop aims to take on the mighty Razer Blade 18

What you need to know

Maingear announced a new ML-17 gaming laptop refreshed for 2024.

The new ML-17 has an updated design reminiscent of Lenovo's Legion Pro series, with a 17.3-inch QHD display at 240Hz.

It's now powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

You can buy the laptop now at Maingear; prices start at $3,899.

Maingear is a leading name in the boutique PC build space, and while its customizable desktops are the main reason most gamers know the name, Maingear also offers a lineup of quality gaming laptops.

Riding the wake of the release of the ML-16 in June, Maingear is back to announce the refreshed ML-17, a larger and more powerful gaming laptop that goes all-out with performance hardware including 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (CPU), NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop graphics card (GPU), and more memory and storage than most users will realistically need.

The ML-17 for 2024, designed in collaboration with Taiwanese laptop maker CLEVO, has a completely new look compared to its predecessor, with the aim of being more portable without sacrificing power. Here's what Maingear CEO Wallace Santos has to say about the new ML-17:

"Packed full of the latest, high-performance components, including the most powerful CPUs and GPUs available on the market, as well as premium specs like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7, this laptop delivers a top-tier gaming experience that parallels the kind of high-performance desktop-like gameplay that gamers demand, all in a backpackable form factor."

The refreshed ML-17 is available to buy now. Prices start at $3,899 at Maingear, where you can find fairly deep customization options.

Maingear ML-17 (2024) View at Maingear Maingear's refreshed ML-17 has a new design and updated performance hardware, including a 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. The 17.3-inch QHD display has a 240Hz refresh rate, and it's powered by a 99Wh battery.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Maingear's ML-17 for 2024 is totally unlike its predecessor

Image 1 of 6 Maingear's new ML-17 gaming laptop for 2024 (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear's new ML-17 gaming laptop for 2024 (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear's new ML-17 gaming laptop for 2024 (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear's new ML-17 gaming laptop for 2024 (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear's new ML-17 gaming laptop for 2024 (Image credit: Maingear) Maingear's new ML-17 gaming laptop for 2024 (Image credit: Maingear)

Maingear collaborated with PC builder CLEVO for its ML-16 gaming laptop released earlier this year, and that teamwork has extended to the ML-17. It's resulted in a completely new all-metal chassis with a dual-hinge design and more compact footprint. The 2024 ML-17 reminds me a lot of Lenovo's premium gaming laptops, including the Legion Pro 5i (Gen 9) we reviewed.

Maingear ML-17 (2024) CPU: 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz (upgradeable)

SSD: Up to three 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs (upgradeable)

Display: 17.3 inches, 2560x1440 (QHD), 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-Sync

Ports: Two Thunderbolt 5, two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), Mini DP 1.4, HDMI, 2.5GbE LAN, microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio, S/PDIF audio

Battery: 99Wh

Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth

Price: From $3,899

The metal chassis has venting accents on the sides and back, with many of the more permanent ports located on the rear edge to promote easier cable management. Ports are about as modern as you can get, including two Thunderbolt 5 outputs for dual 6K monitor support and blazing transfer speeds.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maingear's ML-17 otherwise has two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), Mini DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, 2.5GbE LAN, 3.5mm audio, and an S/PDIF combo jack. Wi-Fi 7 and modern Bluetooth are on board for reliable and fast wireless connectivity. An RGB keyboard with number pad offers customizable per-key lighting, and there's a sizable touchpad below for use when an external gaming mouse isn't required.

I'm so used to a 16:10 display aspect ratio now that 16:9 is a notable feature, but for gaming it's not such a big deal. You lose some vertical screen space, but that's most important for productivity work. The display measures 17.3 inches and has a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution. The performance hardware within could no doubt keep up with a 4K resolution, but the QHD screen's 240Hz refresh rate has plenty of room for the system's potential. NVIDIA G-Sync is included to reduce screen tearing, which is always nice to see.

As always, Maingear's products come with a one-year warranty and lifetime in-house support. And for an extra $99, you can add you own custom artwork to the lid of the laptop.

Maingear takes on the Razer Blade 18

The Razer Blade 18 (2024) is prime competition for the Maingear ML-17. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Windows Central Senior Editor Ben Wilson recently reviewed the Razer Blade 18 (2024), ultimately calling it "the world's most powerful gaming laptop." Maingear's refreshed ML-17 should give it some strong competition.

The new ML-17's 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU mirrors the hardware available in the Blade 18. It has the same maximum 64GB of DDR5 RAM (though at a slightly slower 4800MHz frequency), and its 12TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage potential goes well beyond what Razer can offer. A 99Wh battery in the ML-17 is also larger than the 91.7Wh battery in the Blade.

I won't know specifically how performance matches up without testing the ML-17, but I think it's safe to expect desktop-class performance in a mobile package.

As for pricing, the Blade 18 with a Core i9-14900HX CPU, RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, 2TB SSD, 32GB of RAM, and a QHD+ Mini-LED display (a big upgrade over the ML-17's screen) costs about $4,500 at Razer. The Maingear ML-17 with the same CPU and GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD costs about $3,900 and can be configured at Maingear.