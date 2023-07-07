Microsoft's budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go 2 is EVEN CHEAPER right now for Amazon Prime Day

We love Microsoft Surface products here at Windows Central, so you bet we're going to highlight some of the best Prime Day laptop deals between now and the end of next week. Today, we've spotted this excellent deal on a top-end Surface Laptop Go 2, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just $599, a $200 saving!

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop line, featuring a 12.5-inch touchscreen display with thin bezels, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, a premium aluminum and polycarbonate chassis, and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader for quick secure login.

Surface Laptop Go 2: was $799 now $599 at Amazon With a 12.5-inch touchscreen display, 11th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, this laptop is perfect for on the go working. Whether you're a student, teacher, office worker, or something in-between, Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop line is simply excellent. And for just $599, it'd be a waste not to buy one. Price check: Microsoft $699 | Best Buy $649

The model on sale here is the top-end config for the Surface Laptop Go 2, maxing out both the storage and RAM. That means it also includes the Windows Hello fingerprint reader in the power button, an omission on the low-end configs. This deal is specific to the Platinum colorway, though the Surface Laptop Go 2 is also available in cool Ice Blue and Sandstone options, though those don't appear to be on sale for a discount currently.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is excellent because it uses premium materials in all the places where you're most likely to be touching it. That includes the keyboard deck and laptop lid. Polycarbonate is only used on the underside of the laptop to reduce costs, but because it's on the side you don't usually see or touch, it ultimately feels much more premium.

