This tiny Lenovo laptop has such a MASSIVE discount I bought one for myself

Everyone likes a decent discount, especially if it's on a device you've been eyeing for a while but couldn't get because of a high price tag. This happens to be the case for the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2. Lenovo has knocked a few bucks off the original price tag, and I couldn't be happier.

The Gen 2 is currently on sale, which is a great bargain considering its offerings. The laptop normally costs $2,629, but you can get it at $1,309 for a limited period. 50% off, that's insane!

As such, I've also taken advantage of this deal and purchased it for myself. I've been looking for a laptop for a while now, and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 fits the bill perfectly. This is because I travel often and need a lightweight device that I can easily carry while on my quest to explore the world.

We reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, the Gen 2's predecessor, which tickled our Editor-in-chief's fancy, who said the little laptop found "the perfect balance between being extraordinarily light and focused on productivity, making it a thrill to use."

The second generation of Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Nano laptop was announced early last year and is arguably one of the best business laptops. This is, in part, because of how light it is, thus making it a great travel companion.

There's plenty to be excited about when thinking about the device. First, the entry sports Intel's 12th Gen chips, which feature P- and E-core architecture. It also ships with a Core i7-1280P 28-watt processor giving it that extra performance boost.

The device has a thermal module designed to regulate the heat output, ultimately boosting performance. This means I won't have to worry about it overheating and me having to shut it down for a while to cool off.

Next up, the RAM comes in at 16GB LPDDR4X, but it can be pushed up to 32GB LPDDR5. And for all your storage needs, the device sports greater PCIe SSD storage of up to 2TB when configured.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 features a beautiful 13-inch 16:10 Dolby Vision 2K display, not forgetting its optional touch display that runs on add-on film touch (AOFT) technology designed to enhance the experience further. All great features for streaming videos.

This is also the perfect laptop for business meetings since it ships with a neat feature called the communications bar, designed to take the meeting experience to the next level. Building further on this premise, the webcam also comes in full HD with separate IR and RGB sensors for better output.

Dolby Voice is my favorite feature of this device. I attend a lot of meetings on a daily basis and already use the noise suppression feature in Microsoft Teams. It will be interesting to see how significant the change is with this in-built tool. The feature leverages AI capabilities to filter background noises in real-time while in a meeting, thus making communication easier.

If your budget has a little wiggle room, you can go for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (Gen 3), also on sale at 30% off. Compared to Lenovo's Gen 2, the Gen 3 sports several changes. The most obvious one is the bump to 13th-generation Intel Core processors.

We previously highlighted these features in a post when the entry was announced. And at 30% off now, it's a great bargain. That's $840 bucks saved from the original $2,799 price tag.