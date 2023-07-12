I've NEVER seen the Surface Laptop Go 2 on sale for this low a price before today

It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day sales, and we've just spotted this excellent deal on Microsoft's current Surface Laptop Go 2, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage for just $499, a $200 saving! You better hurry though, as the best Prime Day laptop sales are ending tonight, so you don't have long to capitalize on these savings.

Surface Laptop Go 2: was $699 now $499 at Amazon This laptop is perfect for on-the-go working with a 12.5-inch touchscreen display, 11th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Whether you're a student, teacher, office worker, or something in-between, Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop line is simply excellent. And for just $499, it'd be a waste not to buy one. Price check: Microsoft $499 | Best Buy $499



✅Best features: Affordable, small (but not cramped), 11th Gen Intel CPU, solid 720P webcam, good display and build quality.

We love the 12.5-inch Surface Laptop Go 2 here at Windows Central, so when I saw it on sale for $200 off, how could I pass up the opportunity to grab one myself? This $499 price tag is the lowest I've seen it for the model with 8GB RAM. Usually, that sort of pricing is reserved for the 4GB RAM model, which we recommend you avoid.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is Microsoft's budget-friendly laptop line, featuring a 12.5-inch touchscreen display with thin bezels, an excellent keyboard and trackpad, a premium aluminum and polycarbonate chassis, and a Windows Hello fingerprint reader for quick secure login.

The model on sale here is the middle-spec config for the Surface Laptop Go 2, maxing out the RAM with 128GB storage. That means it also includes the Windows Hello fingerprint reader in the power button, an omission on the low-end configs. This deal looks to apply to all colorways, including Ice Blue and Sandstone options which we love.

Why we like this deal

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is excellent because it uses premium materials in all the places you're most likely to be touching. That includes the keyboard deck and laptop lid. Polycarbonate is only used on the underside of the laptop to reduce costs, but because it's on the side you don't usually see or touch, it ultimately feels much more premium.

We also like this laptop because it's a great option for couch surfing, doing some light work at the coffee shop, and especially for students who want something that easily fits in their bag, is durable, and won't take up a ton of space on your desk.

Also, if you're looking for a compact Windows laptop, there really are no other options in this space. Lenovo makes the awesome Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, which we also highly recommend, but it's primarily a business laptop and is significantly more expensive (2.5x as much at $1,310).

Regarding the price, we've technically since this a hair cheaper at $566, but that's usually for refurbished or the rare price drop, likely due to the need to clear out stock. Regardless, $499 is still an outstanding price, especially for this configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (you can always update storage later on).

Here at Windows Central, we're doing our best to round up the actual good deals to be had between now and the end of Prime Day next week. We know it can be hard to sift through all the rubbish deals, so we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals we've spotted for you. Our collection will be constantly updated, so keep checking back!